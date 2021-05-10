The notification for these posts was published in the Employment News recently

The Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP) has invited applications for the posts of Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Office Assistant, and Junior Technician. The last date to apply for these positions is 11 June. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive for the posts of Secretarial Assistant and Junior Office Assistant at India Government Mint, Noida has also started. In total, there are 135 vacancies available. The notification for these posts was published in the Employment News recently.

Vacancy details

Total Posts –135

For Bank Note Press, Dewas

Welfare Officer – 1

Supervisor – 2Junior Office Assistant – 15

Junior Technician – 113

For India Government Mint, Noida

Secretarial Assistant – 1

Junior Office Assistant – 3

Eligibility Criteria

Welfare Officer:

The maximum age limit for the position is 30 years A candidate must have a three years degree or diploma in Social Science from a recognised university He/She should have a sound knowledge of Hindi

Supervisor (Ink Factory):

The maximum age limit for the position is 30 years A candidate must have a full-time diploma either in Paint Technology, Dyestuff Technology, Surface Coating Technology, Printing Technology, or Surface Coating Technology A candidate should have BTech/BE/BSc (Engg) or BSc in Chemistry from a recognised university

Supervisor (Information Technology):

The maximum age limit for the position is 30 years A candidate must have a full-time diploma in IT Engineering or Computer Engineering He/She should have a BTech/BE/BSc Engg degree from a recognised university

Junior Office Assistant:

The maximum age limit for this position is 28 years A candidate must be a graduate with at least 55 percent marks in aggregate Candidates should have a sound computer knowledge Typing speed of at least 40 words per minute. For Hindi typing, the speed should be a minimum of 30 words per minute

Junior Technician (Ink Factory):

The maximum age limit for this position is 25 years A candidate should have a full-time ITI certificate either in Paint Technology, Dyestuff Technology, Surface Coating Technology, Printing Technology, or Surface Coating Technology from a recognised university or institute. He/She should also have a one-year NAC certificate from NCVT

Junior Technician (Printing):

The maximum age limit for this position is 25 years A candidate should have a full-time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letterpress Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Plate-making, Electroplating, Hand Composing, Plate-maker cum Impositer An applicant should have a one-year NAC certificate from NCVT

Junior Technician (Electrical/IT):

The maximum age limit for the position is 25 years A candidate should have a full-time ITI certificate either in Electrical or Electronics along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT

Junior Technician (Mechanical/AC):

The maximum age limit for this position is 25 years A candidate should have a full-time ITI certificate in Fitter, Machinist Turner, Instrument Mechanic, or Mechanic Motor Vehicle along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT

Secretarial Assistant: