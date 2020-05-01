Bank Holidays in May 2020: A complete list of the days banks will remain closed this month

Apart from weekly offs, banks across India will have several holidays in the month of May. Usually banks remain closed on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturday of every month.

In May, both public and private sector banks in India will remain shut on May Day (1 May), Buddha Purnima, and Eid-ul-Fitr, in addition to the weekly offs.

Banks in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal will not work on 1 May, which is labour Day.

This year, Buddha Purnima falls on 7 May. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated 25 May.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks in Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will remain shut.

Apart from the national holidays, banks in some states will be shut for regional holidays as well. In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, banks will not operate on 21 May (Shab-E-Qadr) and 22 May (Jamat-ul-Vida).

In West Bengal, banks will remain closed on 8 May on the occasion of the birthday of the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Banks in Sikkim will not work on 16 May as on this day the state became the part of India in 1975.

In Tripura banks will remain closed on 24 May as the state observed the birth date of poet, musician and writer Kazi Nazrul Islam. Stock markets in India are not operating today on account of Maharashtra Day and will not do trading on 25 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.