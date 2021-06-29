Bank Holidays in July 2021: Banks to remain closed on these days; check full list here

The RBI calendar displays nine festive holidays, some of which are state-specific. Other holidays include four Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for fifteen days, including weekends, in the month of July. The calendar, available on RBI's official website, displays nine festive holidays. Along with these, other holidays include the four Sundays of July, second and fourth Saturdays.

Out of 15, nine of the holidays are specific to certain states.

As per the RBI website, the first festive holiday will be on 12 July on the occasion of Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Manipur's Imphal. On 13 and 14 July, banks will remain closed in Sikkim's Gangtok on the occasions of Bhanu Jayanti and Drukpa Tshechi, respectively.

On account of the Harela festival, banks in Uttarakhand's Dehradun will remain shut on 16 July. The next festive holiday will be on 17 July in Tripura's Agartala and Manipur's Imphal to mark the occasion of Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively.

In Sikkim's Gangtok, banks will remain closed on 19 July on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu. On 20 July, Bakr-id will be celebrated. Hence, lenders will remain closed in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram. However, on 21 July, banks across the country will remain shut on the occasion of Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha)/ (Eid-UI-Adha) except for Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The last festive holiday of the month will be on 31 July. On this day, lenders will remain shut in Agartala due to Ker Puja.

The weekly offs will be on four Sundays — 4 July, 11 July, 18 July, 25 July, and two Saturdays — 10 July and 24 July.

Check the full list of bank holidays in July here:

04 July - Weekly off (Sunday)

10 July - Second Saturday

11 July - Weekly off (Sunday)

12 July - Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra (Bhubaneswar and Imphal)

13 July - Bhanu Jayanti (Gangtok)

14 July - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

16 July - Harela (Dehradun)

17 July - U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja (Agartala and Shillong)

18 July - Weekly off (Sunday)

19 July - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

20 July - Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

21 July - Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha) (Across the country except for Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram)

24 July - Fourth Saturday

25 July - Weekly off (Sunday)

31 July - Ker Puja (Agartala)

All the cooperative, private, public, regional, and foreign banks will not operate on the notified dates in the above-mentioned regions. However, as usual, transactions through mobile and internet banking services can be made.

The bank holidays are notified under three brackets - the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.