Bangalore woman gets Rs 74,000 as compensation from pub after suffering burns from a flame-based drink

A 28-year-old Bengaluru woman who sued a pub after having suffered burns on her face due to a flame-based alcoholic drink has won the legal battle. She has now received compensation worth Rs 74,000 from the pub.

The woman visited the pub-cum-diner called Communiti on Residency Road on the evening of 15 February, 2019 along with her three friends.

The woman, who is a resident of Akshayanagar, alleged that the staff encouraged her to try Sambuca Shots, a drink containing alcohol that is lit up with fire before consumption. The lady decided to try the shot and ordered one.

However, when the drink was being poured into her mouth, she suffered burns on the left side of her face.

Her friends immediately took her to the hospital and the pub staff also accompanied them. She underwent treatment and was discharged, however, she claimed that the accident happened due to the pub staff’s negligent behavior.

Hence, she lodged a complaint against the pub in Shantinagar with Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The woman demanded a compensation of over 20 lakh.

The attorney of the pub said that the woman decided to order the drink of her own free will. The attorney also said that their employee was not at fault and all claims made by the woman were incorrect as she had burnt herself in the process of having the drink.

The lawyer of the woman, however, presented her case with medical bills and records.

It was then decided by the judges of the forum that the pub should pay Rs 74,000 as compensation to the lady. The forum also took into account that the pub staff helped in taking the woman to the hospital and the manager of the pub was not an eyewitness.

From the Rs 74,000 given as compensation, Rs 50,000 were for causing the accident, Rs 4,000 were meant for medical expenses, Rs 10,000 were for transportation and incidental expenses and the remaining Rs 10,000 were supposed to cover the woman’s court expenses.

The order was announced on 1 October and judges said that the expenses should be paid within two months of the order.