Bandipora rape case: Governor Satya Pal Malik orders fast-tracked SIT probe, asks police to ascertain right age of accused

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday directed police to complete investigations in the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in Bandipora district on a fast track basis.

The state police has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the rape case and one person has been arrested.

The governor has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police of Kashmir to personally monitor the investigation, an official spokesman said.

Malik expressed deep shock and pain over incident and took a detailed report of the ongoing investigation in the case.

The spokesman said a separate inquiry has also been ordered to check the veracity of the age of the accused and ascertain the authenticity of the age certificate.

Preliminary medical examination of the youth accused of raping the girl has shown that he is not a juvenile, police said Monday.

The governor has assured the people that the administration is taking all step for maintaining public order and anybody having any grievance or apprehension should contact the police control room or the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir's office, the spokesman said.

The governor also appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and said rumour mongers will be dealt strictly as per the law, he said.

"On learning about the unfortunate incident, the governor immediately spoke to SP Pani, IGP Kashmir, and took a detailed review of the ongoing investigations into the case," the spokesman said.

Malik directed the IGP to work swiftly in the case and ensure that the culprit gets exemplary punishment.

The governor has also spoken to religious leaders of different communities and asked them to deplore this gruesome incident, and appeal to the people to remain calm and not let anti-social elements disturb peace and harmony, the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, over 40 security personnel, including an officer, and seven civilians were injured as clashes broke out in Jammu and Kashmir during protest against the alleged rape of the girl.

