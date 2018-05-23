You are here:
Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son Vaishnav dies after suffering heart attack in Hyderabad

India FP Staff May 23, 2018 09:16:46 IST

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son Vaishnav died in the wee hours of Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to reports.

Vaishnav, a third year medical student, collapsed at Dattatreya's Hyderabad residence after having dinner with the family, The Times of India reported. He was rushed to Guru Nanak Care Hospital in Musheerabad, but breathed his last at 1.30am.

According to NDTV, the doctors told Bandaru, who suffers from a heart ailment, to go home after admitting his son. The Secunderabad MP only got to know about Vaishnav's death in the morning.

Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Ramamohan, and state BJP president K Laxman were among some of the leaders who rushed to the hospital after the death was reported in the media.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to express her condolences. "No words can be adequate to condole the death of a child, a youngster whose entire life was just blooming before him," she said in a tweet.


