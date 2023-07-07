Balasore accident: CBI arrests 3 railway officials, says their actions led to train crash
The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed -- 287 on the spot or brought dead to hospital while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.
The CBI on Friday arrested three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said.
The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, the officials told PTI
The three have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), they said.
Related Articles
The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed — 287 on the spot or brought dead to the hospital while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.
At least 293 people killed while many were gravely injured in the crash. The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in the Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
According to the preliminary enquiry conducted by Kharagpur railway division officials, the accident was a result of ‘signalling failure.
The Coromandel Express train allegedly entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there instead of the main line just ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station.
With inputs from PTI
also read
What are LHB coaches that ‘reduced toll’ in Odisha train accident?
Introduced by the Indian Railways in 1995, LHB coaches were created by the German company formerly known as Linke-Hofmann-Busch. Designed to avoid pile-ups and minimise injuries to passengers, they are considered far safer than the older ICF coaches
Odisha train accident: How the deadly incident raises safety concerns
Experts say the Odisha train crash on Friday at Balasore highlights India's complex and often antiquated railway system. It also shows that it still has a long way to go
Indian Navy deploys medical team for relief operations in Balasore after train crash
The Naval medical relief team has also set up a medical camp at Gangadhar Kalyan Mandap at Balasore for treating non-critical patients. The Naval team is also providing assistance and support to Odisha civil administration in the evacuation and rescue of injured citizens.