Bakri Eid 2020 date: Festival to be celebrated on 1 August; here's all you need to know about its significance

Bakri Eid commemorates the story in the Quran of God appearing to Ibrahim in a dream and commanding him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience.

Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Id/ Bakr Eid is one of two Eids celebrated by Muslims annually, the other one being Eid al-Fitr. The latter means the ‘festival of breaking the fast’, and is celebrated at the end of Ramadan. Eid al-Adha, on the other hand, is the feast of the sacrifice and is observed two months later, coinciding with the end of Hajj, which is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Significance

Eid al-Adha commemorates the story in the Quran of Allah appearing before Ibrahim in a dream and commanding him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience.

According to beliefs, as Ibrahim was about to go through with the sacrifice, Allah stepped in and stopped his hand. Instead, he was given a sheep or ram in place of his son. A version of the story also appears in the Book of Genesis in the Old Testament, a CNN report mentions.

How Muslims celebrate the festival

The report adds that to commemorate God's test of Ibrahim, many Muslim families have an animal slaughtered and distribute the meat to neighbours, and to the poor. Families begin their day with prayers, celebrate with relatives and friends and also visit the graves of loved ones.

A Times Now report states that Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah (the 12th and last month of the Islamic calendar) and depends on the sighting of the moon.

Bakri Eid to be celebrated on 1 August this year

The report mentions that Saudi Arabia has announced 31 July to be the date of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid this year. However, India will celebrate it the next day as the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on 1 August as the moon was not sighted on Tuesday night.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari (in file pic), Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid announces that #EidAlAdha to be celebrated on August 1, Saturday after the moon was not sighted today. pic.twitter.com/j26UuiZPZe — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

However, as per the report, Kerala will celebrate the festival on 31 July.

Restrictions due to COVID-19

This year, the festival will be celebrated amidst the coronavirus pandemic, when most state governments have barred religious and social gatherings. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had an impact on the sale and purchase of animals. According to a report in the Times of India, goat sellers were banned from Delhi's Meena Bazaar this year to prevent congestion due to social distancing norms. The sale of goats has also been impacted due to travel curbs and loss of livelihoods, states the report.

According to news agency PTI, the Maharashtra government is planning to set up an online mechanism for the sale and purchase of goats. According to the news agency, state minister Aslam Sheikh has said that gathering of people for 'qurbani' (sacrifice) of goats will be prohibited.

Markets will only be allowed on open ground and no celebrations will be permitted in containment zones, the minister added.

With inputs from agencies