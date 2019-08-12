Bakri Eid 2019: From history to significance, here's all you need to know about the Muslim festival

Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Eid, also known as the festival of sacrifice, is one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar. On this day, Muslims sacrifice a male sheep or goat to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim—a devotee of Allah’s willingness to sacrifice his son according to God’s command. This festival is the second most important holiday for Islamic followers, first being Eid al-Fitr.

When is it celebrated:

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of one of the most sacred months of the Islamic calendar: Dhu al-Hijjah but according to the Gregorian calendar, the date varies every year and shifts 11 days from the previous date.

This year, Eid al-Adha is being celebrated in India on 11 August, and will continue until the evening of 12 August.

History/significance:

As per the popular legend around Eid al-Adha, Prophet Ibrahim had a dream in which he was sacrificing his only son, Ishmael. Being a great believer in Allah, he took his dream literally and wanted to sacrifice his son. Moved by his devotion, Allah sent angels to place a goat in place of Prophet’s son.

Since then, many Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal mostly a male goat which is divided into three parts- One is kept for relatives and friends, the second part is distributed among the poor and the needy, and the last part is retained for immediate family members.

How Muslims around the world celebrate it:

On this day, Muslims wear new clothes and offer prayers in mosques to seek Allah’s blessings. It is believed that Eid is a day of victory and those who are successful in their spiritual growth receive Eid with a victorious spirit. It proves that one has control over his desires and leads a disciplined life. Also, Eid al-Adha is considered the final day of Hajj, where devotees go to Mecca in Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage.

The pilgrims who go to Mecca are known as Hajjis, dressed in simple clothes called Ihram to signify that in the eyes of Allah, everyone is equal.

Apart from this, Muslims exchange presents among family and friends on this occasion. Dishes including mutton biryani, mutton korma and mutton keema, with desserts like sheer kurma and kheer are eaten to celebrate the day.