'Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini training camps completely legal, development-oriented': VHP rubbishes 'propaganda' driven media reports

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad said summer training camps organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Durga Vahini are completely legal, positive and development-oriented. Referring to recent media reports on arms training being given in camps organised by the saffron organisations, the VHP said these reports are "misleading propaganda" unleashed by a certain sections.

"Some people are misleading the country by sensationalising it as some sort of a weapons training programme. The truth is that one can see such physical exercise being carried out in many villages and towns across the country.

"It is not aimed at imparting in any way fear in the minds of people. This endeavour to make the society strong is completely legal, positive and development-oriented," Vinod Bansal, the VHP national spokesperson said in a statement.

These camps are being held as part of routine organisational activities in all states continuously for the last 28 years, Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said.

The orgnisation also added that for the purpose of developing mental, intellectual as well as physical values, yoga, drills and target-practice are included in such camps.