Baisakhi 2021: All you need to know about festival that marks onset of harvest season

The festival is celebrated in most parts of the country by different names. It is known as Baisakhi in North India, in Tamil Nadu it is called Puthandu, Bihu in Assam and Pahela Baisakh in Bengal

The festival of Baisakhi is being celebrated on Tuesday (13 April) across the country as it marks the first day of the Vaisakh month. It is one of the biggest festivals in Punjab as it is the celebration of the harvest season.

History and Significance:

For the followers of Sikhism, it is the day when Khalsa was formed by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, in 1699. Hence, it is also celebrated as the first day of the Sikh New Year.

How is it celebrated?

The celebration starts with Nagar Kirtans by Sikh groups. They pay their respect to the Khalsa and the Panj Pyare. Sacred hymns are recited and tributes are paid to the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.

Farmers across the country harvest their Rabi crops on this day and pray for a better yield. In the evening, bhangra and gidda performances are held. People exchange gifts, sweets and organise many community services.

People staying close to holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and Cauvery take a dip on this day. Besides Punjab, Baisakhi is also celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Bengal.

