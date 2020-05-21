Baggage sanitisation, thermal screening, Aarogya Setu must except for kids under 14: AAI issues SOPs for airlines, passengers

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed by airlines and flyers the day after the government announced that domestic flights would resume from 25 May.

The AAI has said that airport operators must make appropriate arrangement for sanitising passengers' bags before entry into the terminal building.

The guidelines have mentioned that passengers must compulsorily walk through a thermal screening zone before entering the building.

Installing the Aarogya Setu app on mobiles is mandatory. However, the app will not be needed for those below 14.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the AAI has also advised passengers to report to the airport at least two hours before the scheduled departure of their flight. Only passengers who have flight in the next four hours will be allowed inside the terminal.

Passengers are being advised to carry minimal luggage as the use of trolleys may not be allowed unless one has a genuine reason.

According to NDTV, physical distancing in food areas will be enforced on the premises. They have also reported that airport authorities are in talks with cab aggregators on a 'sticker system' to highlight vehicles that are ready and santised to ferry passengers from the airport.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced on Wednesday that all domestic civil aviation services will resume in a 'calibrated manner.'

Domestic flights have been suspended in India since late March after the announcement of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.