A man in his thirties from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district visited a temple of Lord Shiva on an early morning this Tuesday and did something to himself that shocked everyone. He reportedly used an electric saw to harm cut his own neck allegedly to offer to the lord as sacrifice.

Currently, as per reports, he is in a grave condition, receiving medical care at Jhansi Medical College.

The man who suffered the injury has been identified as Deepak Kushwaha. He hails from Raghunathpura, falling within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali City Police Station. Reportedly, around 4 AM on Tuesday, Deepak proceeded to a nearby temple and inflicted injury to his neck using the electric saw.

The intense pain prompted him to cry out, which caught the attention of neighbors. Swiftly, they alerted the local police about the incident.

Following the incident, Deepak was quickly transported to the district hospital. However, due to the seriousness of his condition, he was subsequently referred to Jhansi Medical College for more specialized medical attention. His father, Palturam, shared that Deepak, a father of two children, had been profoundly devoted to Lord Shiva for an extended period.

Deepak possessed a notebook in which he diligently recorded various notes and thoughts about Lord Shiva. Intriguingly, within these notes, he had expressed an intention to dedicate his own head to the deity.

Lalitpur Circle Officer Abhay Narayan Rai conveyed that Deepak is presently receiving medical treatment. Upon his recovery, authorities plan to question him to ascertain whether he acted under any external influence or pressure when taking this drastic step.