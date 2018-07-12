Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Baby-selling racket in Ranchi: Jharkhand Police rescues third child sold by Missionaries of Charity

India Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 09:19:45 IST

Ranchi: Police on Wednesday rescued one more child, allegedly sold by a Ranchi shelter home run by Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity, from Jharkhand's Simdega district, taking the total number of rescued children to three.

"Of the four children allegedly sold (by the shelter home), the third child was rescued today (Wednesday) from Simdega. A few people have been detained for questioning in this regard," Senior Superintendent of Police Anis Gupta said. He said search for the fourth child was on.

The police came to know about the child in Simdega after questioning the two people arrested in connection with this, police sources said.

The shelter home run by the Missionaries of Charity at Jail Road in Ranchi, Reuters

The shelter home run by the Missionaries of Charity at Jail Road in Ranchi, Reuters

A source claimed that all the four babies were sold from the Nirmal Hriday located at Jail Road in Ranchi during the past one year.

All the three rescued babies have been sent to a shelter home, the source said.

The 'racket' came to light after a woman employee and the in-charge of the local Nirmal Hriday were arrested on the charge of selling a child born to a minor inmate of the shelter home earlier in July.

The arrests were made following a complaint by Rupa Verma, the chairperson of Ranchi Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

A couple from Uttar Pradesh had approached Verma, saying that the Nirmal Hriday took away a child they had been given in May against a payment of Rs 1.2 lakh.

The source said another baby, allegedly sold by the same Nirmal Hriday, was rescued from Morabadi area of Ranchi on 8 July.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 09:19 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores