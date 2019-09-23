You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Babul Supriyo-students clash: West Bengal governor defends decision to visit Jadavpur University campus, says 'happy to get cooperation' from faculty

India Press Trust of India Sep 23, 2019 10:38:42 IST

  • WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was left with no option but to rush to JU campus to 'rescue' Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and gheraoed by a section of students.

  • Supriyo was blocked on Thursday at the campus by protesters from left-wing student unions for nearly five hours and was taken out by the governor.

  • Dhankar, who is also the chancellor of the university, said there was nothing wrong in his decision to visit the campus to understand the prevailing situation.

Kolkata: Facing flak from the ruling TMC for visiting the Jadavpur University without informing the government, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he was left with no option but to rush to the campus to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and gheraoed by a section of students.

Babul Supriyo-students clash: West Bengal governor defends decision to visit Jadavpur University campus, says happy to get cooperation from faculty

Representational image. PTI

Supriyo was blocked on Thursday at the campus by protesters from left-wing student unions for nearly five hours and was taken out by the governor.

Dhankar, who is also the chancellor of the university, said there was nothing wrong in his decision to visit the campus to understand the prevailing situation.

"I am happy that after I went there, I got the cooperation and support of students and professors," he said.

"If I don't connect with the agitating students and understand their situation, who will? I have to connect, have a dialogue with them...Only then, we can go ahead," the governor said at an event here.

The Trinamool Congress has criticised Dhankar for turning up at the varsity without informing the state government and for adopting a "partisan approach" in blaming the ruling party for the ruckus.

TMC leader and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said in a Facebook post in Bengali on Sunday evening that he believed the governor "should speak within the constitutional powers given to him".

The minister did not elaborate.

Chatterjee had earlier criticised Dhankar for visiting the campus and for instructing the vice-chancellor to call the police to the campus when Supriyo was confined in the campus the agitating students.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 10:38:42 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores