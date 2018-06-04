Baba Ramdev lauds Narendra Modi, BJP in meeting with Amit Shah, says GST saved people from 'tax terrorism'

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday met Yoga guru Ramdev as part of his party's “Sampark for Samarthan” campaign and shared the Modi government's achievements with him.

The Sampark for Samarthan, which translates to 'approach for support', was launched on 26 May. It announced that the BJP's 4,000 functionaries will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about its works in its tenure.

Shah even tweeted about the meeting.

Ramdev met with Shah as part of the programme, during which he praised the schemes and policies of the BJP. Hailing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Ramdev said that though people faced discomfort initially, they eventually got freedom from 'tax terrorism', TV news channel CNN-News18 reported.

He also praised prime minister Narendra Modi and how his leadership is taking the country forward.

Talking about the Ujjwal Yojana scheme by the party, Ramdev said construction of toilets and availability of electricity to 16,000 villages has already been provided. The scheme has also proven to be beneficial to crores of women, he added.

#BJPRamdevOutreach - Toilet and electricity in 16 thousand villages. Ujjwala Yojana is providing relief to people: Ramdev, Yoga Guru pic.twitter.com/sVabNLOmdM — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 4, 2018

Shah will himself contact 50 persons, the party had said.

Launching the exercise, he had met former army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and Subhash Kashyap on 29 May. He also met cricket legend Kapil Dev.

Shah had earlier said that the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives, which have resulted in lifting people's living standards as a lot of work had been done to remove the problems people faced in villages and to help the poor live a better life.

With inputs from PTI