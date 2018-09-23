You are here:
Ayushman Bharat scheme updates: Initiative will be 'Modi kawach' for poor, says Rajnath Singh

India FP Staff Sep 23, 2018 16:19:39 IST
  • 16:11 (IST)

    Telangana not part of Ayushman Bharat scheme as of now

    Telangana has not joined the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana PMJAY- Ayushman Bharat, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand on Sunday 'as of now' and would continue to implement its health scheme, official sources said.


    One of the reasons for not joining it for the time being was because the state's Aarogyasri scheme covers nearly 80 lakh families, official sources said.

    "We already have the Aarogyasri scheme. As of now Telangana is not participating in the (central government's) scheme," they said.

    PTI

  • 15:58 (IST)

    Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the launch of the scheme at Patna

  • 15:48 (IST)

     
    Scheme will be 'Modi kawach' for poor: Rajnath Singh in Lucknow
     
    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat in Lucknow, noting that it will prove to be a "Modi kawach" (Modi shield) for the poor.
     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national scheme in Jharkhand on Sunday.
     
    "Today is a historic day for the country. The scheme will prove to be a 'Modi kawach' (shield) for the poor and will be highly beneficial for them," Singh said at a programme.
     
    "Now the poor will not have to beg for the treatment of their family members. The scheme will also create employment opportunities. The Centre has also decided to constitute national digital health authority and will spend 2.5 percent of GDP on health sector," he said.
     
    Uttar Pradesh minister of state for health Mahendra Singh said six crore people will be benefited in the state.
     
    Governor Ram Naik was also present on the occasion.
     
    In Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme. 
     
    PTI

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Link for people who wish to check eligibility

    People who want to check if they are eligible for the benefits of the scheme can click this link: https://mera.pmjay.gov.in/search/login

  • 15:25 (IST)

    Modi govt gave poor people right to live with dignity: Amit Shah
     
    Hailing the launch of an ambitious health insurance scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as historic, BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said the government has given the poor the right to live with dignity with its various schemes.
     
    He said the poor people are at the centre of the Modi government's projects, which has also launched a scheme to provide them homes besides offering other facilities.
     
    The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat scheme will be the world's biggest health insurance cover, benefiting 50 crore families, he said.
     
    They will get quality health care with free treatment costing up to Rs 5 lakh, he said.
     
    PTI

  • 15:22 (IST)

    1,300 ailments covered under Ayushman Bharat: PIB

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Narendra Modi distributes golden cards to beneficiaries

  • 15:00 (IST)

    'Entering a new era of healthcare': Devendra Fadnavis

    Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said India is entering a "new era of health" with the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He added that the healthcare programme will benefit 50 crore citizens and is the "world's greatest one".

  • 14:56 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh attends event to mark launch of scheme in Lucknow
     

  • 14:52 (IST)

    No cap on family size and age in the Ayushman Bharat scheme

    There is no cap on family size and age in the scheme, ensuring that nobody is left out, according to the official statement. One would only need to establish one's identity to avail benefits under the scheme and it could be through Aadhaar card or election ID card or ration card.

    Read more here

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Previous governments only did vote bank politics: Narendra Modi

    The prime minister said that previous governments only did vote bank politics instead of empowering the poor. "Those who chant the name of poor, had they done something concrete for them 50 years ago, the situation would have been different," he added.

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Committed towards building a healthy Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb

  • 14:40 (IST)

    No beneficiary will be left out of the scheme: Narendra Modi

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Hospitals associated with Ayushman Bharat to get govt aid: PM

    Narendra Modi said that the hospitals, which will provide benefits to the poor under the scheme, will receive government aid. "Our government is also making efforts to improve preventive healthcare," he added.

    "I hope that no citizen of my country needs to go to a hospital but if you do, Ayushman Bharat is at your service," the prime minister said.

  • 14:32 (IST)

    E-card to have all essential details: PM

    The prime minister said that no beneficiary will be left out of this programme. "Your e-card will have all your details and will be enough to access treatment at any empanelled hospital across India," he added.

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Govt working to improve healthcare sector in India: Modi

    The prime minister said that the government is working to improve the healthcare sector in India. The government is focussing on both 'affordable healthcare' as well as 'preventive healthcare', he added.

    People living in states, which are associated with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, can avail the benefits in any other state as well, he added.

  • 14:26 (IST)

    1.5 lakh wellness centres will be opened in next 4 years: PM

    Narendra Modi said that about 1.5 lakh wellness centres will be opened in the next four years across the country. The wellness centres are an important part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he added.

    He said that with the launch of 10 more wellness centres today, Jharkhand has about 40 centres now.

  • 14:22 (IST)

    'We have got to the root of the problem': PM

    "We have got to the root of the problem of poverty and lack of healthcare access in India by emphasising on empowerment of the poor," Narendra Modi said. He added that BJP is working for the upliftment of the poor.

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Ayushman Bharat scheme will transform India into a medical hub: PM

    Launching the scheme, the prime minister said that it will transform India into a medical hub. "The poor of my country must get all facilities that the rich get too," he added.

  • 14:13 (IST)

    It is the largest scheme of its kind in the world: PM

    Narendra Modi said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is the largest scheme of its kind in the world. "If you add the population of these three countries –- United States, Canada and Mexico – the total number will be close to the number of beneficiaries of this scheme," he added.

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Over 50 crore people will benefit from scheme: Modi

    While launching the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Narendra Modi said that it will benefit over 50 crore people. "I am confident that in the days to come, people working in the medical field will come up with new schemes based on the health cover that has been provided today," he added.

  • 14:02 (IST)

    'Ayushman Bharat will prove to be a game changer for healthcare'

  • 14:01 (IST)

    PMJAY is an opportunity to serve the poor: PM

    Narendra Modi said that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY) is being given different names by people, like 'Modicare', but for him, it is an opportunity to serve the poor. No country has a scheme like Ayushman Bharat, he added. "In no other country has such a huge scheme being doled out on government money."

  • 13:56 (IST)

    PM Narendra Modi gifts e-health cards to beneficiaries

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Scheme to become operational from 25 September

    Niti Aayog member VK Paul said, "The prime minister will launch the scheme on 23 September but effectively it will become operational from 25 September on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay." The scheme will be funded with 60 percent contribution coming from the Centre and remaining from the states.

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan launched by Narendra Modi

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme

    Narendra Modi has launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme, billed as the world's largest government healthcare programme.

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Narendra Modi launches 10 health and wellness centres

    Narendra Modi launched 10 health and wellness centres in Jharkhand through remote, taking the number of such proposed centres to 49.

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme shortly

    Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat scheme, billed as the world's largest government healthcare programme, shortly.

  • 13:35 (IST)

    ASHA and anganwadi workers gather to witness the launch of scheme

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for medical colleges in Chaibasa, Koderma

  • 13:29 (IST)

    'Matter of pride' that scheme is being launched from Jharkhand: Raghubar Das

    Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das said that it is a matter of pride for the state that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is being launched from there.

  • 13:24 (IST)

    World's largest healthcare scheme is here: Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the "world's largest healthcare scheme" is here now. Over 10 Crore families will get upto Rs 5 lakh per year for hospital treatments, he added.

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Narendra Modi examines the details of the scheme ahead of the launch

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Scheme will bring a fundamental change in the healthcare sector: JP Nadda

    "This (Ayushman Bharat) scheme will bring a fundamental change in India's healthcare sector. The entire world is looking at Ayushman Bharat scheme. Crores of people who have not been able to afford healthcare until now, will be brought into the mainstream," JP Nadda said.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Scheme will be 'cashless' and 'paperless': JP Nadda

    JP Nadda said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be "cashless" and "paperless" . The scheme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service, according to an official statement.

  • 13:11 (IST)

    It is a 'historic day', says JP Nadda ahead of launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme

    Union minister JP Nadda said that India is taking a great leap in the healthcare sector today. "The entire world is talking about the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he added.

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Scheme will target poor, deprived rural families

    The Ayushman Bharat scheme will target poor, deprived rural families identified in the occupational category of urban workers' families.

    Read more here

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Prime Minister being received in Ranchi

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Narendra Modi arrives in Ranchi, will shortly launch Ayushman Bharat scheme

    Narendra Modi has arrived at Ranchi airport along with health and family welfare minister JP Nadda. He was welcomed by Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu and chief minister Raghubar Das.

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Narendra Modi calls it a 'historic day for India'

    Ahead of the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Narendra Modi called it a "historic day for India". He also said over 10 crore families will benefit from the scheme.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Narendra Modi had announced scheme on Independence Day

    Modi had announced the launch of the scheme from ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence day speech. As many as 30 states and Union Territories have signed MoUs with the Centre and will implement the programme over the next two to three months, after its launch Sunday.

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Scheme to cover around 50 crore people

    The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families identified in the occupational category of urban workers' families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data. It will cover around 50 crore people.

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Ayushman Bharat to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually

    The ambitious scheme, renamed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers. 

    The scheme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. It will help reduce expenditure for hospitalisations which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes. Eligible people can avail the benefits in government and listed private hospitals.

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to launch health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) from Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday.

Ayushman Bharat launch LATEST updates: Hailing the launch of an ambitious health insurance scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as historic, BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said the government has given the poor the right to live with dignity with its various schemes.

Modi on Sunday launched Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) in Jharkhand and said that it will benefit over 50 crore people.

He also said that 1.5 lakh wellness centres will be opened in the country in the next four years. Describing it as a "game changer", Modi said the scheme was a step towards serving the poor people of the country and it would come into effect from Sunday.

"Some call it Modicare, some call it a scheme for the poor. It is definitely a scheme to serve the poor," he said.

Union minister JP Nadda said that the scheme will be completely "paperless" and "cashless". The scheme will bring a major change in India's healthcare sector, he added.

The ambitious scheme, renamed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers.

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das said the scheme will benefit about 57 lakh families in the state. Talking to ANI, Das said, "It is our good fortune that Ayushman Bharat is being launched from Jharkhand. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. In the state, 57 lakh families will be covered under this scheme. All arrangements have been made."

He added that 106 private hospitals and 217 government-run clinics have been listed under the scheme, where people can avail medical facilities.

The scheme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. It will help reduce expenditure for hospitalisations which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes. Eligible people can avail the benefits in government and listed private hospitals.

"71st Round of National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) has found 85.9 percent of rural households and 82 percent of urban households have no access to healthcare insurance/assurance.

"More than 17 percent of Indian population spend at least 10 percent of household budgets for health services. Catastrophic healthcare related expenditure pushes families into debt. More than 24 percent households in rural India and 18 per cent population in urban area have met their healthcare expenses through some sort of borrowing," an official statement said.

The venue of the event. Twitter @MoHFW_INDIA

The venue of the event. Twitter @MoHFW_INDIA

The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers' families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data. It will cover around 50 crore people.

The entitlement is being decided on the basis of deprivation criteria in the SECC database. The beneficiaries are identified based on the deprivation categories (D1, D2, D3, D4, D5, and D7) identified under the SECC database for rural areas. For the urban areas, the 11 occupational criteria will determine entitlement.

In addition, the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY) beneficiaries in states where it is active are also included.

There is no cap on family size and age in the scheme, ensuring that nobody is left out. One would only need to establish one's identity to avail benefits under the scheme and it could be through Aadhaar card or election ID card or ration card. Having an Aadhaar card is not mandatory.

In case of hospitalisation, members of the beneficiary families do not need to pay anything under the scheme, provided one goes to a government or an empanelled private hospital.

"The objectives are to reduce out of pocket hospitalisation expenses, fulfil unmet needs and improve access of identified families to quality inpatient care and day care surgeries," the statement stated.

The National Health Agency (NHA), the apex body implementing the AB-NHPM, has launched a website and a helpline number to help prospective beneficiaries check if their name is there in the final list.

One can visit mera.pmjay.gov.in or call up the helpline (14555) to check their enrolment. A beneficiary needs to key in his or her mobile number, which is verified through an OTP and then complete the KYC (know your customer) online without any need for human interface with other documents.

Each empanelled hospital will have an 'Ayushman Mitra' to assist patients and will coordinate with beneficiaries and the hospital. They will run a help desk, check documents to verify the eligibility and enrolment to the scheme.

All the beneficiaries will be given letters having QR codes which will be scanned and a demographic authentication conducted for identification and to verify his or her eligibility to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Modi had announced the launch of the scheme from ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence day speech. As many as 30 states and Union Territories have signed MoUs with the Centre and will implement the programme over the next two to three months, after its launch Sunday.

Remaining states and UTs which include Telangana, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala and Punjab have not signed, so the scheme will not be implemented there till they come on board.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Sep 23, 2018 16:19 PM

