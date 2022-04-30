Ayushman Bharat Diwas: All you need to know about PM-Jan Arogya Yojana
The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides approximately 50 crore beneficiaries with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.
The nation observes 30 April as Ayushman Bharat Diwas. The day marks the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheme provides healthcare benefits to millions of Indians who cannot afford proper medical facilities.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides approximately 50 crore beneficiaries with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. The main part of the healthcare scheme is the Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which was launched in 2018.
On Ayushman Bharat Diwas, here is all you need to know about PM-JAY :
- The PM- Jan Arogya Yojana is the largest health assurance scheme globally and covers over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. These families form the bottom 40 percent of the country’s population.
- The scheme provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per member every year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation. All pre-existing conditions are covered from day under the scheme. COVID-19 is also covered under the PM-JAY scheme.
- The scheme provides cashless hospitalization. It also covers 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses and up to three days of pre-hospitalization treatment costs.
- The PM-JAY scheme is fully funded by the Union government. The cost of implementation is shared between the Centre and the states.
- The PM-JAY is portable across the country, meaning that the beneficiaries can access cashless benefits from empanelled public/private healthcare facilities all over India.
- Till date, over 3.11 crore hospital admissions have taken place under the scheme, according to the official website.
- The government also launched the Ayushman Bharat CAPF scheme last year to provide cashless healthcare benefits to CAPF personnel from all seven forces- BSF, CISF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, ITBP, NSG and SSB. This personnel, and their dependents, will be provided the benefits through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.
