Ayushman Bharat Diwas: All you need to know about PM-Jan Arogya Yojana

The nation observes 30 April as Ayushman Bharat Diwas. The day marks the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheme provides healthcare benefits to millions of Indians who cannot afford proper medical facilities.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides approximately 50 crore beneficiaries with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. The main part of the healthcare scheme is the Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which was launched in 2018.

On Ayushman Bharat Diwas, here is all you need to know about PM-JAY :