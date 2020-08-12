AYUSH minister Shripad Naik tests COVID-19 positive, says he is asymptomatic and in home isolation
Naik said all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days should also get tested and take required precautions
New Delhi: Union AYUSH minister Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and advised all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and take required precautions.
In a tweet, Naik said the test showed he was asymptomatically positive and he has opted for home isolation. He also said that his vitals were normal.
"I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions," the minister said in a tweet.
The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy has been actively involved in the government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.
