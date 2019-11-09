Ayodhya Verdict: Full text of Constitution Bench's judgment on the historical title dispute case

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for the building of a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgments in India's history, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The site was occupied by the 16th-century Babri mosque which was destroyed by kar sevaks on 6 December, 1992.

The bench, also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77-acre land rights will be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case. The possession, however, will remain with a Central government receiver.

Following is the full text of the judgment:

Full text of Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya title suit by simantik_dowerah on Scribd