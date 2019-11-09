Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ayodhya Verdict: Full text of Constitution Bench's judgment on the historical title dispute case

India FP Staff Nov 09, 2019 13:13:39 IST

  • The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque

  • In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation

  • The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for the building of a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgments in India's history, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The site was occupied by the 16th-century Babri mosque which was destroyed by kar sevaks on 6 December, 1992.

The bench, also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77-acre land rights will be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case. The possession, however, will remain with a Central government receiver.

Following is the full text of the judgment:

Full text of Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya title suit by simantik_dowerah on Scribd

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 13:13:39 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores