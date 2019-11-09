Ayodhya verdict: 'Everyone is a winner,' says former ASG PS Narasimha; 'lot of contradictions,' claims lawyer Zafaryab Jilani

The Supreme Court pronounced the judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case marking a formal end to the centuries-old dispute on Saturday. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi delivered the judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Apart from CJI Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer were part of the five-judge Constitutional Bench that dealt with the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

The bench had on 16 October had reserved the judgment after marathon hearing of 40 days. The apex court had on 6 August commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed.

The entire country was brought under a security grid ahead of the judgment and appeal from all sections of the society focussed on maintaining law and order irrespective of the verdict. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya and drones are being used to conduct aerial surveillance.

The Ayodhya dispute had been certainly one of the most challenging cases for the Indian judiciary with decades of litigation involving many stakeholders. This is what legal luminaries including who are associated with the case have to say over the judgment.

Varun Kumar Sinha, Lawyer of Hindu Mahasabha to ANI: It is a historic judgement. With this judgement, the Supreme Court has given the message of unity in diversity.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani told CNN-News18 that the judgment "is a very balanced verdict".

"It is a very balanced verdict. There has been a lot of careful analyses. Religious aspects have been avoided. Nothing controversial has gone into (it). It has been treated as a simple title suit and decided mainly on the question of possession. I think this should put a complete halt to this controversy," Jethmalani said.

However, AIMPLB member and advocate Zafaryab Jilani expressed displeasure with the judgment.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member and advocate Zafaryab Jilani: We are not satisfied with the judgment. The order has a lot of contradictions. Five acres of land holds no value for us. We are not satisfied with the verdict. We will seek a review.

In his reaction, senior Supreme Court lawyer and former ASG, PS Narasimha who appeared for Mahant Ramachandradas in the Ayodhya case appreciated the apex court for its verdict.

"The recognition of our faith by the Supreme Court is of a great importance to us. We are also grateful to the apex court which under constitutional value recognised all faiths and restored dignity. The direction of the court will bring about equality of religion and fraternity amongst the religious practitioners. All faiths have flourished in the Indian sub-continent and they will continue to practice and profess their religion as per the judgment of the Supreme Court. It is a great day for the country and everyone is a winner," Narasimha told Firstpost.