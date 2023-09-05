Ayodhya seer says will bump up Rs 10 crore bounty or bump off Udhayanidhi Stalin himself

Trouble keeps mounting for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin after his “eradicate Sanatan Dharma” remark. Death warnings are being issued against junior Stalin with Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya announcing Rs 10 crore bounty for “beheading” him.

“…If Rs 10 crores is not enough for beheading him, I will increase the reward, but the insult of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ will not be tolerated… Whatever development has taken place in the country is because of ‘Sanatan Dharma’. He should apologise for his statement… He has hurt the sentiments of 100 crore people in the country,” the Ayodhya seer Paramhans Tuesday reiterated his death threat to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

‘Will behead Udhayanidhi Stalin myself’

Expressing his anger on Udhayanidhi Stalin, Paramhans Acharya said, “I would like to tell him to first read the history of Sanatan Dharma and then comment against it. He should apologise for whatever he has said against our Sanatan Dharma, and if he does not apologise, no matter if he is the son of a chief minister, he will get the punishment.”

“If his head doesn’t get beheaded, I will increase the bounty; if at all required, I will myself behead him,” he added.

Source of funds?

When the seer was asked about the source of funds, he claimed to possess Rs 500 crore, considering the reward a minor expense.

On Monday, Paramhans Acharya announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks against ‘Sanatan Dharma.

“I will pay a Rs 10 crore cash reward to anyone who beheads Stalin and brings his head to me,” he said.

‘Not afraid’

Responding to Paramhans Acharya’s threat, Udhayanidhi said he is not afraid of such statements and he is on the path of his grandfather Karunanidhi, who had also received similar death threats.

The Tamil Nadu minister went on to say that after making that remark at the conference, he already knew a lot of reactions would come from people, and now it is happening.

“You all know what has been happening for the last two days in Tamil Nadu. It’s that one word, all speaking mostly, Sanatan Dharma, not only in Tamil Nadu but all over India, people are talking about me.” Udhayandhi said.

“In Chennai, the day before yesterday, a conference was held that was named the Sanatan Dharma Eradication Conference. What I said in it is, that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated like we eradicate mosquitoes, malaria, dengue, cholera, and COVID. In that stage itself, I said that what I said now would make many people’s stomachs burn. What I said has been done,” Udhayanidhi added.

DMK supporters burn Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya’s effigy

Meanwhile, supporters of Udhayanidhi’s political party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), burnt the effigy of Paramhans Acharya in Vellore after the Ayodhya Seer issued death threat to the Tamil Nadu Minister on his ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’ remark.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | DMK supporters in Vellore burn the effigy of Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya’s for his death threat to Tamil Nadu Minister Undayanishi Stalin on his ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’ remark. pic.twitter.com/tPopAeiKJy — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Security increased outside Udhaynidhi Stalin's house in Chennai

Security has been increased outside the residence of Udhaynidhi in Chennai amid the ongoing row over his recent remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

VIDEO | Security heightened outside the residence of Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin in Chennai amid the ongoing row over his recent remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'. pic.twitter.com/VeElnqETpG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

Reacting on Paramhans Acharya's death threat to Udhayanidhi, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, "...If you are going to issue a death threat or put a bounty of Rs 10 crores on anybody who says anything, then what is the difference between you and other radicals? Doesn't your religion teach mercy and equality."

#WATCH | On Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya's death threat to TN Minister Undayanishi Stalin, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "...If you are going to issue a death threat or put a bounty of Rs 10 crores on anybody who says anything, then what is the difference between you… pic.twitter.com/KH9awC9e9K — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

With inputs from agencies