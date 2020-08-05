Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhumi pujan: Narendra Modi likens fight for temple to freedom struggle, says Ram belongs to all

Ram temple will be the harbinger of a prosperous India, said Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying the first brick for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday, said that centuries-old wish of Hindus has finally come to fruition. Calling it a historic decision, Modi said, "It was my good fortune that I was invited to withness this historical moment."

"I am grateful to witness history being made. Crores of Indians cannot believe that this day has come. The entire country is in the spell of Lord Ram," said Modi.

The inauguration comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India. Modi was addressing a gathering of seers and leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, at Ayodhya after laying a 40-kg silver brick in Ram Janmabhoomi, a disputed site that Hindus and Muslims claimed ownership over for decades until the Supreme Court handed it over to the Hindus in November, 2019.

Earlier, at the Hanuman Garhi temple, Modi was gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it. “Prime Minister Modi is coming and it is a matter of pride for Ayodhya. Many Prime Ministers took office but none apart from Prime Minister Modi came for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple," the head priest of the temple said.

#WATCH It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment... From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath...today entire country is immersed in Lord Ram: PM Modi at Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/6jEFZ9JaMQ

The prime minister said that the chants of Jai Siya Ram are resonating in the hearts of all Indians. "I am fortunate that I could join this auspicious occasion. This chant is not just echoing in Ayodhya but in the entire world," he added.

"I know many Indians are emotional today, many cannot believe that they are seeing this day in their lifetime. But I am sure entire India is joyous today as a centuries-old dream has been realised," he further said.

Asserting that the Ram temple will be the "modern symbol of Indian culture", Modi said: "A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries. Golden history has been scripted on the banks of Sarayu river. Ram Temple will be modern symbol of our culture and will teach us love, faith and dedication."

The prime minister drew a parallel between the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple and Independence Day saying that "Ram Janmabhoomi has got freedom today".

"Ram Janmabhoomi has got freedom today. Like 15 August is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for cause of Ram temple," said Modi.

He said that the construction of Ram temple will create a 'transforming' economy of Ayodhya region. "After the construction of the grand Ram temple, not only will the grandeur of Ayodhya increase but the entire economy of the region will also change. New opportunities will be created in every field, opportunities will also increase in every field in the region," Modi said.

He winded up his speech by talking about the importance of social distancing and using masks to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister launched the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, 28 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid at the same spot.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others. The Prime Minister also unveiled a plaque and released a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occassion.