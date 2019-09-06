You are here:
Ayodhya land dispute: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking to quash proceedings of civil appeals

India Asian News International Sep 06, 2019 13:29:26 IST

  • The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking direction to quash proceedings of civil appeals in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

  • The petitioner had also asked to register an FIR against the appellants in the case

  • A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking direction to quash proceedings of civil appeals in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The petitioner had also asked to register an FIR against the appellants in the case.

File image of the Supreme Court of India. PTI

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea. The apex court is conducting the day-to-day hearing into the case.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

