Ayodhya land dispute case: SC sets deadline of 18 October to hear arguments, complete submissions

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, set an 18 October deadline for hearing arguments and completing submissions in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "as per the estimate of tentative dates to finish the hearing in the case, we can say that the submissions have to be likely completed by 18 October."

Gogoi has also requested both parties to put a joint effort into the case so that the judgment can be given at the earliest.

He added that if the need arises, he will sit on the bench for the hearings. Also, the case may be heard for longer during weekdays, as well as on Saturdays to help meet the 18 October deadline, he said.

The mediation panel was also asked to submit the settlement before the court.

This comes in wake of the fact that Gogoi is set to retire on 17 November. Hence, the judgment for the case will also most likely take place before that, which gives the bench almost a month to complete reviewing the case and deliver a verdict.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman, said it will take two to four days for his side to complete its arguments, whereas the Muslim side's senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan said that they will present finishing their arguments by 28 September.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the counsels for both Hindu and Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to inform it about the tentative "time schedule" for concluding their arguments.

When the five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Gogoi, re-assembled in the afternoon on the 25th day of the hearing, Dhavan was asked about the time schedule for the conclusion of arguments. The judges noted that this would help them get an idea of the time available to write the judgment.

The bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, asked Dhavan to consult lawyers from other sides as well.

Dhavan, arguing for Sunni Waqf Board and others including original litigant M Siddiq, said he also wanted a judgment in this case and he would be swift in advancing submissions.

The apex court, on 6 August, had commenced the day-to-hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and had assured mid-week breaks to Dhavan prepare for the case.

The Allahabad High Court, in its judgment of 2010 on four civil lawsuits, had partitioned the disputed 2.77-acre land equally among the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court against the verdict.

With inputs from PTI.