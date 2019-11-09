SC Final Verdict on Ayodhya Case Updates: UP Police says 'not a single incident' of unrest reported in temple town, all have accepted verdict

Ayodhya Verdict released, Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Supreme Court Verdict released LATEST News and Updates: Ayodhya circle officer, Amar Singh on Saturday evening said that the situation is normal in Ayodhya.
"Not even a single incident has been reported, whether it is Muslim brothers or Hindu brothers, all have accepted the verdict. We have not faced any challenges. We have been patrolling all the areas, the situation is normal," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday evening said that it rejected the "unwarranted and gratuitous" comments made by Pakistan on the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier on Saturday objected to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, saying he was "deeply saddened" at the "insensitivity" shown at such a joyous occasion.
The MEA was quoted by ANI as saying, "We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgment of the Supreme Court on a civil matter that is completely internal to India. It pertains to the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths — concepts that aren't part of their ethos. So, while Pakistan's lack of comprehension isn't surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable."
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court today (Saturday) allotted the disputed Ayodhya land to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The apex court ordered allotment of an alternative piece of five acres of land to the Muslims for a mosque. The Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the Hindu litigants were able to establish their case that they were in possession of the outer courtyard. It added that the Muslim side was unable to prove their exclusive possession of the inner courtyard. The apex court has directed the Centre to frame a scheme under which it will constitute a body within three months to hand over the inner and outer courtyard to the Ramjanmabhoomi Trust. It said the Sunni Wakf Board would be granted five acres of land in a 'suitable, prominent place in Ayodhya'.
A suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres to be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board either by Central government or state government. Sunni Wakf Board at liberty to construct a mosque at the allotted land. Here are the few final pointers from the judgment:
Suit 3 by Nirmohi Akhara dismissed as barred by limitation.
Suit 4 and suit 5 within limitation.
Central Govt should within 3 months formulate a scheme envisaging setting up of Trust
Possession of inner and outer courtyards to be handed over to the Trust
The Supreme Court says the faith and belief of Hindus that Ram was born in Ayodhya is "indisputable". The apex court says, "Faith is a matter of individual believer... No evidence has come on record to discount the belief of Hindus in the place."
'The ASI report can be lent credence to the underlying structure was dated 12th Century. But the ASI report hasn't said the underlying structure was a specific temple. The ASI report that a temple inside is supported by evidence. However, ASI did not say whether a temple was demolished to build another structure. Hindus consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram. Faith and belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born under the inner dome, Faith of Hindus is undisputed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya.'
There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following, says the Supreme Court. "Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure." "The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure," holds the Supreme Court.
'The Ayodhya judgment will be an unanimous judgment,' the Supreme Court has held. Pronouncement of judgment will last for half an hour, the bench says. First order will be on First order on suit by Sri Ram Lalla Virajman. Supreme Court says even they have agreed the mosque was built by Meer Baqui. It is not relevant when the mosque was built by Meer Baqui during Babur time, said the bench.
The 5-judge Constitutional bench has assembled. The doors of courtroom were opened and crowd of lawyers and journalists have rushed in. Pronouncement of judgment commences. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, "We would request silence please."
The Supreme Court of India will deliver the judgment in the Ayodhya matter at 10.30 am today. CNBC-TV18 reported that a massive crowd has gathered outside Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court where the 5-judge Constitutional bench will deliver the judgment in the Ayodhya case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi is reportedly on his way to the court right now.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi has left his residence for Supreme Court ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. There is a heavy security deployment outside Supreme Court, and ahead of the verdict Gogoi's security cover was upgraded to that of Z-security.
Security personnel are being briefed at the Supreme Court premises. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will deliver the judgment in Ayodhya land dispute case in less than an hour.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh notified that several confidence building measures have been taken by the cops. "We did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders and citizens. We are appealing to the people of the state to not spread rumors on social media."
Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya and drones are being used to conduct an aerial surveillance on the day of the Ayodhya case verdict. Singh added that the intelligence machinery has also been geared up and random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations, Singh said.
The Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case is excected at 10.30 am today. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through press conference today at 1 pm in Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. All preparations have been put in place to ensure peace in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, across the country in general, and Ayodhya in particular.
Security has been beefed up in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title suit and the administration is keeping strict vigil in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. Section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party has issued an advisory to its leaders and spokespersons asking them not to comment to the media until an official party stand is formalised post the judgment.
All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from Saturday to Monday in view of the Ayodhya verdict, officials said on Friday.
A sudden anxiety gripped the temple town on Friday night as the news that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday began to trickle in. Today the temple tows is turned into a fortress as it warily awaits judgment in a decades-old case.
Pilgrims, who had travelled to Ayodhya for a religious event on Monday, 11 November, are leaving the temple town "fearing a riot-like situation"
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya case, urged people not to believe rumours and that the administration was "fully committed" to protecting all citizens.
"I appeal to the people of the country to ignore the rumors. The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. If any person tries to play with law and order, strict action will be taken against him," he said.
Sources who got in touch with the district magistrate Anuj Jha who said that the state is prepared for any eventuality. He also added that there was no need to panic and that enough security measures have been put in place.
A heavy deployment of police personnel has been pressed into service in the Nayaghat area in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. While Nayaghat is close to the disputed area not many restrictions have been imposed currently.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in with an appeal for peace and unity ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute.
Modi, who in the past week has instructed state administrations to ensure that peace is maintained across the country, said. "Whatever decision the Supreme Court delivers in the Ayodhya case, it'll not be a victory or defeat for anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace,unity and goodwill of India."
Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, the Delhi Police has tightened security across the National Capital and asked its top officials to identify sensitive areas in the city for deployment of additional force, reports said.
The deputy commissioners of police of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas.
In Meerut, the Divisional Commissioner Anita Meshram along with IG Alok Kumar also took stock of the law and order situation on Friday.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10.30 am.
A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on 16 October after marathon hearing of 40 days.
As the security preparedness has been ramped up in Ayodhya before the ruling on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case is pronounced, all roads leading to the temple have been completely blocked by the state administration. After intensive monitoring, the administration is permitting entry only by foot.
Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, on Friday urged all Indians "to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary" ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.
"It is a testing time for the nation. Though passions on both sides are running high, but I would urge the Indian conscience to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary," Bukhari said in a statement.
"I hope that the constitutional superiority shall prevail and rule of law is not compromised. It is a testing time for the nation," the statement added.
In anticipation of the Supreme Court verdict, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu right-wing organisation who has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, has stopped stone carving work for the construction of the 'grand temple' in Ayodhya for the first time since 1990.
"All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.
In a closed door meeting of prominent Muslim organisations convened by Navaid Hamid, president of All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, the apex body of Indian Muslim organisations, the participants resolved to maintain peace and harmony at all cost after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute is out.
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani expressed hope that the decision of the apex court will go in its favour. The Jamiat is one of the stakeholders in the dispute. Even as the advocates of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other parties, defending the Babri case, have argued with evidences in the Supreme Court, Madani was optimistic and said there was "no reason to doubt about the outcome."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari reached the Supreme Court on Friday along with other top officials to meet CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The meeting was called upon to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling on Ayodha land dispute is out.
As the final verdict by the Supreme Court on the contentious Ayodhya land dispute draws near, the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has called upon Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP) and other top officials to ascertain the security preparedness on ground for after the momentous ruling is out.
The decision is expected to be delivered before Gogoi vacates the chair on 17 November. The tentative date for the verdict is 15 November, reported CNN-News18.
"The office of CJI Ranjan Gogoi has summoned the offices of the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, DGP a day ago and the meeting is expected to take place at 12 pm (a tentative time of the meeting) to ensure law and order stays intact in the state and assess the readiness of the state government in meeting all situations once the verdict is out," said Legal editor Utkarsh Aanand, speaking to News18.
Meanwhile, the situation in Ayodhya remains on knife's edge with prohibitory order in place till 28 December. Any sort of "victory celebrations" or "mourning processions" have also been banned.
On Thursday, the central government rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to the state, where the nation's longest pending dispute is about to be settled. The Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains as part of its security preparedness.
Livemint quoted Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh as saying, "All precautions are being taken. We are going to ensure timely response of law and order at any cost. All field officers have also been sensitized and we are in regular touch with all communities on the ground to ensure that no untoward episode occurs."
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sent a general advisory to all the states and Union territories ordering deployment of adequate security personnel at all sensitive places.
With the verdict predicted to be announced anytime in next week, political leaders made fresh calls to people not to indulge in making provocative remarks or spreading rumours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the Ayodhya issue with his council of ministers and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country.
A top leader in the ruling dispensation, on the condition of anonymity, told Firstpost that even if the judgment is in favour of the Hindu parties, the government will need to intervene and bring in a legislation. The objective of this legislation will be to bring clarity on which entity will construct and manage the Ram temple, and who will take possession of the 67 acres of land that are not disputed but are in the possession of the Centre.
An MHA official in Delhi said the ministry has rushed 40 companies of paramilitary forces to Uttar Pradesh to assist the state government in maintaining law and order, particularly in Ayodhya. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.
Ayodhya is also expected to see a heavy rush of pilgrims next week over Kartik Purnima as the local administration gears up to ensure calm. Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in the pilgrim town on 12 November for Kartik Purnima Snan.
The railway police issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness, sources said.
The advisory from the Railway Protection Force(RPF) said leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.
The advisory, which covers aspects like security at platforms, railway stations, yard, parking space, bridges and tunnels as well as production units and workshops, has earmarked all potential hot-spots which could either be a site for any violence or could be used to hide explosives.
The RPF advisory said a close watch should be kept on all religious structures near railway stations or within its premises as they may become "flash points" in case tempers run high. It has also instructed caretakers of such structures not to leave them unguarded.
It has identified around 78 major stations with high footfall including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh where the presence of RPF personnel have been increased.
The advisory also rescinded an earlier order which allowed stations to keep their lighting to around 30 percent to save electricity when there is no train at the station, instructing all zones to keep lighting at 100 percent at all times instead.
The advisory has also issued strict operational guidelines to be followed in case a mob is sighted in railway premises – presence of quick response teams, sealing of entry and exit points and use of CCTV cameras monitored by skilled personnel – to maximise security of railway premises.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP), meanwhile, has stopped stone carving work for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the first time since 1990.
"All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.
He said the decision to stop the carving was taken by top leaders of the VHP, a Hindu right-wing organization that has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of a 'grand temple' dedicated to Lord Ram at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.
Akhilesh uses poetry to hail SC verdict on Ayodhya
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to poetry while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute and termed the judgment "an important step in the right direction".
"'Jo faisley faslon ko ghatatey hain, woh insaan ko behtar insaan banate hain' (The decisions which bridges the gap, makes a better human being," Yadav tweeted. Later in a release, he said the verdict would be remembered as "historic" and hoped that everybody would maintain peace and none would hurt feelings of any community or create any tension.
TMC, BJD silent on Ayodhya verdict
The Trinamool Congress ruling in West Bengal and the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha on Saturday maintained silence on the Ayodhya verdict even as major parties in the states came out with their reactions. However, the state BJP also kept mum on the issue, though the Congress came out with a reaction.
Not a single leader of the ruling TMC, including party supremo Mamata Banerjee, put out a reaction on the judgement till 5 pm. On the other hand, on Friday, ahead of the judgment, BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to the people to maintain peace.
SC judges in Ayodhya verdict pose for photograph
The five judges of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court who passed a "landmark", "historic" judgment in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case — also known as the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case — stood for a photograph together after the court session.
The bench comprised Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Ashok Bhushan, SA Bobde (CJI-designate), DY Chandrachud, and Abdul Nazeer.
Goa govt exempts Eid-e-Milad processions from prohibitory orders
The Goa government on Saturday exempted processions to mark Eid-e-Milad from the prohibitory orders imposed in the state in preparation of the Ayodhya verdict. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement to a delegation from the Muslim community which had a meeting with him.
In a statement, the chief minister's office said, "In view of section 144 being imposed in the state, the members of Muslim community from across Goa met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to request permission to hold peaceful processions in various parts of Goa as a part of Eid-E-Milad celebration."
"The government has accepted their request and granted permission for the same," the CMO statement added.
Mumbai remains peaceful in aftermath of Ayodhya verdict
Mumbai was calm and peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the metropolis following announcement of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI.
Yogi Adityanath welcomes SC verdict, says it is proof of unity in India
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Supreme Court's decision in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday and said that it proved that there was unity in the country. "The decision means a lot to Uttar Pradesh and this decision has proved that we can make bigger decision maintaining peace and calm," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje on Saturday expressed hope that the trust, to be formed as per the legal order, would construct a temple as per the design prepared by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was formed by the members of the VHP December, 1985 with the aim of constructing a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.
"There is no question of loss or victory to any of the parties concerned after the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya case because the apex court has resolved centuries' old issue by delivering a balanced judgment," Kokje told PTI.
Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on 24 November
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, welcoming the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, said that he will be visiting the town in Uttar Pradesh on 24 November. Thackeray also said that he will meet senior BJP leader LK Advani and “seek his blessings”.
RECAP: ASI excavated disputed site in 2003
The ASI excavated the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the direction of the Allahabad High Court in 2003, when it was hearing petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
On Saturday, delivering its verdict in the decades-old case, the Supreme Court noted that the underlying structure below the disputed site in Ayodhya was not an Islamic structure, but also that the ASI had not established whether a temple was demolished to build a mosque.
SC advocate J Sai Deepak gives a rundown of Ayodhya verdict
Supreme Court advocate J Sai Deepak, in conversation with Firstpost, provides a rundown of the apex court's judgment in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case.
Internet suspended in Jaipur Commissionerate area
In view of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, ANI reported that internet services were suspended for 24 hours in the Jaipur Commissionerate area in Rajasthan, from 10 am on Saturday.
A five-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court pronounced its verdict in the protracted land dispute case at 10.30 am on Saturday, and ruled in favour of the Hindu litigants while directing the Centre to allot a five-acre land to the Muslim litigants.
VHP asks people to exercise restraint after Ayodhya verdict
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, has asked people not to express their reaction to the decision in public.
"People have been asked not to come on the streets while expressing their reaction to the verdict, lighting candles or any other means, but by staying in their homes to ensure that no one's religious sentiments are hurt," VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma told PTI.
Concluded that 3-way bifurcation of land was legally unsustainable: SC in Ayodhya verdict
A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, in its order on the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute in Uttar Pradesh, noted that Allahabad High Court's 2010 judgment to split the disputed land into three was "legally unsustainable".
The apex court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, handing over the site to the Hindu side for "successfully" proving their possession of the outer courtyard of the site, said, "We have already concluded that the three-way bifurcation by the (Allahabad) High Court was legally unsustainable. Even as a matter of maintaining public peace and tranquillity, the solution which commended itself to the high court is not feasible. The disputed site admeasures all of 1500 square yards. Dividing the land will not subserve the interest of either of the parties or secure a lasting sense of peace and tranquillity."
Centre issues advisory to adhere to Programme Code
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory to all news channels and cable TV operators to strictly adhere to the Programme Code during discussion, debates and reporting.
Shia cleric says thankful that Muslims peacefully accepted judgment
Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said, "We humbly accept SC verdict, I am thankful to god that Muslims by and large have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though its their(Muslim Personal law board) right to file review petition I think matter should just end now."
Delhi Police uses drones to carry out surveillance
Delhi Police on Saturday used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, case officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city including areas of northeast Delhi, they said. Prohibitory orders have been issued across the national capital to maintain public order, police said.
Judgment a win for all parties, says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya was a victory for India, and not a loss for anybody. Naidu also urged citizens to show prudence and forget past disputes to work for a brighter future of India.
VHP chief thanks Supreme Court for landmark judgment, says glad that Hindus' faith was upheld
"Today is a day of great rejoicing, satisfaction and fulfilment. After 491 years of struggles, numerous battles and innumerable sacrifices for the cause of the Temple at Sri Ram Janma Bhumi in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court of India has finally pronounced the truth and justice of the matter. This verdict, given after a marathon hearing of 40 days/200+ hours and without being distracted by a range of obstacles, is one of the greatest judicial verdicts in the world. The Hindu society the world over, forming one-sixth of the over seven billion global population, had been anxiously waiting for this verdict for nearly 70 years through all judicial processes at all levels. At the end of the day, that wait fructified and justice has prevailed. We express our gratitude to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," Alok Kumar, working president of VHP said.
What would have been the judgment, if Babri wasn't razed to ground, asks Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the judgement saying, "If the Babri Masjid wasn’t demolished that day, what would the judgement have been today? There has been discrimination against Muslims and no one can deny it. We are fighting for our legal rights," Rejecting the SC's decision to allot an alternate land to the Muslim parties, he further said, "The entire nation is marching on the way of being a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. I am only scared that there are many Masjids- where the Sangh Parivar will claim rights on the basis of this decision."
Man arrested for putting up objectionable post related to Ayodhya case on social media
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for putting up an objectionable post related to the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on the social media in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said. The accused has been identified as Sri Krishn, a resident of Kharda village.
He put up the objectionable post on his Facebook page on Friday night. The post was traced by a surveillance team following which a search was on for the accused, SHO Napasar police station Sandeep Kumar said
Former ASI official says organisation's findings paved way for building Ram Temple at disputed site
K K Muhammed, former regional director (North), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said, "I feel vindicated (he had said Ram temple existed before Babri mosque in Ayodhya), I was hounded by a group of people. It is exactly the kind of decision that we all wanted. It is on the basis of archaeological and historical evidences that were supplied by ASI, court came to conclusion that there was a huge magnificent temple earlier and we should build a new temple once more."
SC ruling should be respected wholeheartedly, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
"The Supreme Court judgement on decades old Ayodhya matter should be welcomed and respected wholeheartedly by all of us. It’s our collective responsibility to strengthen unity, social harmony, brotherhood in the country," Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told The Hindu
Supreme Court Lawyer PS Narasimha says verdict restored dignity of faith
"The recognition of our faith by the Supreme Court is of a great importance to us. We are also grateful to the Apex Court which under constitutional value recognised all faiths and restored diginity. The direction of the court will bring about equality of religion and fraternity amongst the religious practitioners. All faiths have flourished in the Indian sub-continent and they will continue to practice and profess their religion as per the judgment of the Supreme Court. It is a great day for the country and everyone is a winner," said Supreme Court lawyer PS Narasimha who appeared for Mahant Ramachandradas in Ayodhya.
Asaduddin Owaisi says Muslims poor but can afford 5-acre-land for our god, no need to patronise us
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that although it is up to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, but my opinion is that we should reject the offer for the five-acre land. "It is true that Muslims are poor. But they are not so weak that they cannot build a home for their god. We can afford it. We were fighting for our legal rights. No need to patronize us," Owaisi said.
'Supreme Court 'supreme' but not infallible'; Asaduddin Owaisi says unsatisfied with ruling
Asaduddin Owaisi said he was unsatisfied with the Supreme Court ruling. He said, "Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible."
Mixed emotions in Ayodhya over landmark judgment as residents go about life as usual
Acquiring 67 acres then giving in alms 5 acres can't be called justice: All India Muslim Personal Law Board
"Iske badle hume 100 acre zameen bhi de to koi fayda nahi hai.Hamari 67 acre zameen already acquire ki huyi hai to humko daan mein kya de rahe hain vo?Humari 67 acre zameen lene ke baad 5 acre de rahe hain. Ye kahan ka insaaf hai? (Even if you give us 100 acres in lieu of the disputed land, it is waste for s. They acquired our 67 acres of land and in return are offering five acres. Do you call this justice," an AIMPLB member told ANI.
Dissenting judge held Lord Ram was born at the place where Babri mosque existed
One of the five judges on the Constitution Bench said that Lord Ram was born at the same place where the three-domed Babri mosque existed. However, interestingly, the Supreme Court has not revealed the name of the judge.
Don't react emotionally: BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people of the state to "wholeheartedly welcome" the Supreme court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, and not to react "emotionally."
He said, the judgment is neither a victory, nor a defeat for anyone. "Let us all wholeheartedly welcome the apex court verdict. This is neither a victory for anyone, nor a defeat for anyone. Don't react emotionally. Let the harmony and peace prevail. #AYODHYAVERDICT #AyodhyaCase" Yediyurappa tweeted.
Security beefed around Jama Masjid in Delhi
In view of the Ayodhya verdict, the security has been beefed up around the Jama Masjid area and parts of Old Delhi, police said. Shops were open in the area but the situation remains tense. Police presence has been increased. Delhi Police's Vajra Van and police personnel in two buses have been stationed outside the mosque to deal with any situation, News18 reports.
According to a police official deployed outside the Jama Masjid, police personnel have been asked to remain vigilant. "In comparison to other days, security has been increased," News18 quoted a local as saying.
Prohibitory orders have been issued across Delhi to maintain public order
We might file a review petition: AIMPLB
Zafaryab Jilani, All India Muslim Personal Law Board lawyer said, "We will speak with our Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan and decide whether we will file a review petition or not. We are not satisfied with some aspects of the judgment. We will see the final judgment and decide the course of action."
Not satisfied with the judgment: Zafaryab Jilani
"We respect the Supreme Court. We respect the judgment. But we are not satisfied with this. There are a lot of contradictions within the judgment. Five acre has no value. We appeal for calm," Sunni Wakf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said. A press conference by the AIMPLB is underway.
For the first time, Supreme Court has an alternative website for a judgment
The Supreme Court for the first time ever has an alternative website for a judgment.
The CJI is reading out all pointers from the Ayodhya verdict
Centre to hand over disputed land to Trustees: Supreme Court
Centre will hand over the disputed site to the Board of trustees and a suitable alternative plot of land measuring five acres at Ayodhya will be given to Sunni Waqf Board. In the scheme by Board of trustees, appropriate representation be given to Nirmohi Akhara.
BREAKING NEWS: 5 acres of suitable plot to be given to Sunni Waqf Board
A suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres to be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board either by Central government or state government. Sunni Wakf Board at liberty to construct a mosque at the allotted land.
FINAL DIRECTIONS OF THE SUPREME COURT
Title should be decided on evidence, not faith: Supreme Court
Title should be decided based on evidence in a court of law. Title cannot be established based on faith and belief, said the Supreme Court. "Suit 4 of Sunni Board is a suit for possession and is covered by Article 142 of Limitation Act."
So limitation is 12 years and Suit 4 is within limitation, says Supreme Court.
Possession as asserted by Muslims cannot meet the threshold of adverse possession: Supreme Court
From documentary evidence it emerges that prior to 1857, there was no exclusion of Hindus from worshipping at the site: Supreme Court.
Cross examination of witness did not lead to any conclusion: Supreme Court
The five-judge bench said that the cross exam of witness did not lead to any conclusion. "Whether belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry. Travelogues also evidenced age old belief that Lord Ram was born there. Gazetteer can also provide corroborative materials. Courts must be circumspect from drawing negative inference. Titles can't be established only on the basis of faith and belief."
Once court has material that faith is genuine, it must not interfere and acknowledge it: Supreme Court
"Temple structure and mosque building is separated by four centuries. Therefore it will be decided by civil law," the Supreme Court observed.
The CJI said that Hindus consider it as birth place of Rama right below the central dome. Muslims consider is an important structure. CJI Gogoi is reading out for all five judges.
"Once the court has the material that the faith is genuine, the court must not interfere and acknowledge it," Supreme Court held. "Value of a secular Constitution lies in mutual deference."
Whether a belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry: CJI Gogoi
Hindus believe that Lord Ram was born right below the central dome of the disputed structure, says the Supreme Court. "Both Hindu and Muslim witnesses indicate that Hindus and Muslims were offering prayers at the disputed site. Whether a belief is justified is beyond judicial inquiry. Once faith is established, courts should defer to it," the Supreme Court said.
Faith of Hindus is undisputed: Supreme Court
"The ASI report can be lent credence to the underlying structure was dated 12th Century. But the ASI report hasn't said the underlying structure was a specific temple. The ASI report that a temple inside is supported by evidence. However, ASI did not say whether a temple was demolished to build another structure. Hindus consider Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Ram. Faith and belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born under the inner dome, Faith of Hindus is undisputed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya."
Title to the land should be decided based on settled legal principles: Supreme Court
ASI refrained from recording a finding on whether mosque was built after demolishing a Hindu temple, says Supreme Court.
Finding of title cannot be based only on expert report of ASI, the Supreme Court said. "Title to the land should be decided based on settled legal principles," the 5-judge bench held.
Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land, structure underlying the disputed site not Islamic, holds Supreme Court
There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following, says the Supreme Court. "Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure." "The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure," holds the Supreme Court.
Ram Janmabhoomi not a juristic person, holds Supreme Court
Secularism basic feature of Constitution: SC
"This Court set up under Constitutional scheme should defer from interfering with faith and belief of worshippers," the five-judge bench said. "Secularism basic feature of the Constitution."
Ayodhya judgment will be unanimous: Supreme Court
'The Ayodhya judgment will be an unanimous judgment.' Pronouncement of judgment will last for half an hour, the bench says. First order will be on First order on suit by Sri Ram Lalla Virajman. Supreme Court says even they have agreed the mosque was built by Meer Baqui. It is not relevant when the mosque was built by Meer Baqui during Babur time, said the bench.
Bench assembles
The Bench assembles. Pronouncement of judgment commences. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, "We would request silence please."
Doors of courtroom 1 opens
The doors of courtroom opened and crowd of lawyers and journalists have rushed in, Bar and Bench reports. The pushing and shoving reached dangerously risky levels.
Mediapersons gather outside Supreme Court ahead of one of the most awaited judgments
CNBC TV-18 reports:
Amit Shah calls for security meet; NSA Doval, IB chief to attend
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high level security meeting at his residence in New Delhi. According to reports, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, Arvind Kumar, and other senior officials will attend the meeting.
Verdict to be delivered in Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court
CNBC-TV18 reported that a massive crowd has gathered outside Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court where the 5-judge Constitutional bench will deliver the judgment in the Ayodhya case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi is reportedly on his way to the court right now.
Guardian must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage: Prasar Bharati
Prasar Bharati in a tweet slammed The Guardian over a report on Ayodhya and said that the publication "must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage that conflates Indian National Interest with Religion."
CJI Ranjan Gogoi leaves for Supreme Court
CJI Ranjan Gogoi has left his residence for Supreme Court ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. There is a heavy security deployment outside Supreme Court, and ahead of the verdict Gogoi's security cover was upgraded to that of Z-security.
No restrictions on visiting temple: UP police
"Devotees are visiting the temple of Shri Ram Lalla. There are no restrictions on visiting the temple. All markets are open, the situation is completely normal," ADG (Prosecution) UP Police, Ashutosh Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.
Gogoi's security cover upgraded to Z-plus ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Ahead of the verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, CJI Ranjan Gogoi's security has been upgraded to Z-plus, CNN-News18 reported. Gogoi is heading the five-member Constitution bench that concluded hearing the case on October 16. The other members of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. According to reports, their security cover has been upgraded as well. The Z-plus security cover — one of the highest in the country — is provided by one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), preferably the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
#hindumuslimbhaibhai trends on Twitter
#hindumuslimbhaibhai started trending as one of the top India trends on Twitter with at least 10,000 tweets till 10 am. Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content. Arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and security of religious places across the country.
Have responsibility to maintain unity, harmony: Priyanka Gandhi
"Whatever the decision of the court in this hour, we all have the responsibility to maintain the thousands of years old tradition of unity, social harmony and mutual love of the country," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted on Saturday morning. She further added, "This is Mahatma Gandhi's country. It is our duty to abide by the message of peace and non-violence."
Heavy security deployed outside Supreme Court
Security personnel are being briefed at the Supreme Court premises. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will deliver the judgment in Ayodhya land dispute case in less than an hour.
Aerial surveillance via drones underway
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh notified that several confidence building measures have been taken by the cops. "We did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders and citizens. We are appealing to the people of the state to not spread rumors on social media."
Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya and drones are being used to conduct an aerial surveillance on the day of the Ayodhya case verdict. Singh added that the intelligence machinery has also been geared up and random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations, Singh said.
UP-Nepal border sealed ahead of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict
The Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed following a meeting of top officials with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around Friday midnight. Additional Chief Secretary for Home Avanish Awasthi said that no one without proper identity would be allowed to move along the sensitive border. Awasthi said that railway forces have been directed to take safety and security of railway passengers inside trains and railway stations.
We are here for Lord Ram, he will take care of us: Lawyers of Nirmohi Akhara reach Supreme Court
According to The Indian Express lawyers representing Nirmohi Akhara are already at the Supreme Court ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. The report quoted one of the spokespersons who said, "It's an ancient fight. We are here for Lord Ram. He will take care of us. Hopefully we don't have to appeal this judgment."
Special buses plying for Ayodhya pilgrims
Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home. CM Yogi Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.
DGP UP chairs crucial security meet for Agra zone
In view of the security and law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, a review meeting of Agra Zone was held on Friday and necessary instructions were given to the officers and employees present. The meeting was headed by the UP DGP and was attended by police in-charge and officers of all SSSPs, SPs of Agra district.
Firozabad SP urges citizens not to spread rumour on social media
In view of the decision of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case, Firozabad SP details on security measures in the Chak Chauband. The official said that no one is above law and action will be taken against those spreading rumors on social media. He said that the police department has "adequate police force in place for peacekeeping".
Amethi Police deletes tweet against Rana Ayyub
After telling journalist Rana Ayyub to delete her tweet on the Ayodhya verdict, the Amethi police faced a major backlash on Twitter and deleted their tweet asking the journalist to delete her remark. The Amethi police tweeted, "You have just made a political comment. delete it immediately, otherwise legal action will be taken against you."
Over 600 social media handles under scrutiny ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Reports say the police is keeping a strict eye on known offenders who put out inflammatory posts on social media. At least 670 accounts are being monitered by the authorities.
Mohan Bhagwat to address nation at 1 pm after Supreme Court verdict
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through press conference today at 1 pm in Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case. All preparations have been put in place to ensure peace in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh, across the country in general, and Ayodhya in particular.
The Centre, as well the state governments have reviewed the security arrangements. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has also met the acting Chief Secretary of Uttar, Pradesh Rajendra Tiwari and Director General of Police OP Singh to discuss the security arrangements in the state ahead of the announcement of Ayodhya verdict.
Why is Supreme Court delivering Ayodhya verdict on Saturday?
Justice Ranjan Gogoi is slated to retire on 17 November. Though the court can sit any day, hear the case and also deliver its verdict, 17 November is a Sunday and usually, the verdict in an important case is not announced on a holiday. The court’s decisions are also not announced on a day the judges retire. 16 November is a Saturday.
Besides, the last working day of Justice Gogoi is 15 November. This had led to a speculation that the verdict of the Ayodhya case could be heard by a bench headed by Justice Gogoi on 14 or 15 November. Normally, if the court announces a verdict, the next day, the plaintiff or one of the defendants requests the court to review the decision again, and the process generally takes one or two days.
However, neither the court nor the government had earlier indicated that the verdict in the Ayodhya case could come before 14-15 November.
News Broadcasters Association says 'no visuals of either celebration or protests' should be aired on TV channels
Issuing an advisory for all editors of NBA and said that extra care and caution "needs to be exercised to ensure that the telecast of any news relating to it should not be sensational, inflammatory or provocative."
The statetment further said that the "basic guideline to be adhered to during telecasting news is that all such news should conform strictly to subserving the public interest of maintaining communal harmony and preservation of the secular ethos of the country."
Issuing a list of guidelines, the NBA said that "no visuals need be shown depicting celebration of protest by persons" in respect to the Ayodhya matter.
CJI Gogoi meets UP’s Chief Secretary, DGP in chambers, say reports
The outcome of one of India’s most significant and sensitive litigation will be known today morning when a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, rules on appeals challenging a 2010 order on the title to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. On Friday, hours before the Supreme Court notified the Saturday sitting, Gogoi met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh in his court chamber.
Whatever the decision 'it will not be victory or defeat of anyone': Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Friday tweeted about the Supreme Court's likely verdict on Saturday and said that keeping the honour of the judiciary was paramount irrespective of the court's decision. In a series of three tweets, Modi said that in the past few months during the hearing of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, "efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of goodwill are greatly appreciated."
"Keeping the honor of the judiciary of the country paramount, all the sides of the society, socio-cultural organizations, all the parties who have made efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the past are welcome. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together. Whatever decision of Supreme Court will come on Ayodhya, it will not be a victory or defeat of anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India."
Papers for Chartered Accountancy postponed in view of Ayodhya verdict
"In view of the reports gathered through electronic media about closure of school and colleges at various parts of the country, ALL EXAMINATIONS of the ICAI namely Foundation Paper 1, Final Paper 5, IRM Paper1, INTT AT and DISA ET Paper scheduled for Saturday, 9 November 2019 on all India basis and abroad stand postponed to a later date which shall be announced separately," the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India said.
Will accept SC verdict on Ayodhya, says AIMPLB
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has said that the Supreme Court verdict should be accepted by all and communal harmony should not be disturbed. "Everyone hopes that whatever the verdict, it will be based on evidence and acceptable to everyone. All political parties and religious leaders are also appealing for peace," AIMPLB member Khalid Rashid told CNN-News18.
All educational institutions in UP closed till 11 November, elaborate security across country
Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday, while the temple town remained on the edge and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and religious leaders urged people to maintain peace and respect the verdict.
The Uttar Pradesh government ordered the closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday after the Supreme Court website informed around 9 pm Friday that the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the verdict in the decades-old case at 10.30 am on Saturday, a non-working day for courts.
The demolition of the Babri Masjid at the disputed site on 6 December 1992, had sparked communal riots.
Maharashtra man arrested for inflammatory Facebook post
A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Dhule district for writing an objectionable post on the eve of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, police said. Sanjay Rameshwar Sharma, a resident of Old Agra Road in Dhule, had posted a message in a regional language on his Facebook wall claiming he would celebrate Diwali after getting "justice" for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, and stressed it would remove a "dark spot of history".
After police teams monitoring social media posts came upon Sharma's Facebook post, he was arrested under sections 153 (1) (B), 188 of IPC (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), an official said. He will be produced in court on Saturday, he added.
Security beefed up outside CJI's residence
Security outside the official residence of Chief Justice of India was beefed up on Friday night as the news that the historic verdict will be delivered today was released.
'Don't want to risk getting stuck in a 1992-like situation': Pilgrims fled Ayodhya in panic as date of historic judgment was announced
A mild panic was seen amongst the pilgrims in Ayodhya around midnight when they got to know that the decision on Ayodhya is coming tomorrow. The pilgrims who had come here to bathe in pious river Saryu on the auspicious bathing dates starting on Monday started packing their bags and were seen leaving the temple town in a hurry.
Ghanshyam Das Chaurasia, a retired teacher who has come from Kushinagar district along with nine family members also walked four kilometers to catch the bus as soon as possible around the midnight.
On being asked why he was leaving he said, "I was asleep when my son called from Kushinagar and told me that the Ayodhya verdict was coming tomorrow. I took the decision of leaving the town as we all know that riots broke out in 1992 and I do not want to risk my life staying here."
Internet services suspended in Aligarh
Ahead of the historic Ayodhya Verdict, internet services have been suspended in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. It is the only district in Uttar Pradesh so far where internet access has been suspended.
Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning at 9.45 am to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow morning. It was earlier to be held on Sunday.
UP Police pulls up Shehzad Poonawalla for controversial tweet
Uttar Pradesh Police is also maintaining a close vigil on social media to cull rumours ahead of the sensitive ruling by Supreme Court. Kaushambi Police warned former Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla for putting out a tweet taking sides about the expected judgment. The tweet has since been deleted.
Supreme Court Constitution Bench to deliver final judgment on decades-old dispute today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The judgment will be announced at 10.30 am by a five-judge constitutional bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and includes justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.
The bench had on 16 October had reserved the judgment after marathon hearing of 40 days. The apex court had on 6 August commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed.
ASI report to be published as book: Centre
The report by the Archaeological Survey of India on the excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, which was submitted in the Supreme Court as evidence in the Ayodhya land dispute case, will be published as a book, Union culture minister Prahlad Patel said.
"The ASI report which till now was the property of the court will soon be published in the form of a book for the public. I am grateful to all the experts who worked on the report and also congratulate them for their efforts," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Two people booked for inflammatory posts in Kerala
Kerala Police has booked two people in Kochi for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on social media against the backdrop of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. Police said the social media and internet monitoring cell of Cyberdome of the Kochi Commissionerate had on Friday found the two persons posting communally inflammatory messages on Facebook ahead of the judgment.
The Central police registered a case on Saturday against the two under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Kerala Police Act for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups, PTI reported.
SC advocate J Sai Deepak gives a rundown of Ayodhya verdict
Supreme Court advocate J Sai Deepak, in conversation with Firstpost, provides a rundown of the apex court's judgment in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case.
Why Hindus won claim over both the outer and inner courtyard at disputed site
The Supreme Court's decision rests on the following premise. Firstly, it said that the Hindu site could prove without doubt its occupation of the outer courtyard throughout the history of the dispute. The SC stated that "on the balance of probabilities", there is "clear evidence to indicate" that the worship by the Hindus in the outer courtyard continued "unimpeded in spite of the setting up of a grill-brick wall in 1857."
Secondly, the court held that the Muslims also agreed to the presence of Hindu symbols both inside and outside the Babri mosque. It said that according to the Hindu witnesses, the Hindus used to offer prayer to the Kasauti stone pillars placed inside the mosque. “Muslim witnesses have acknowledged the presence of symbols of Hindu religious significance both inside and outside the mosque," the SC has said.
Importantly, the SC also pointed out that entry into the three-domed structure "was possible only by seeking access through either of the two doors on the eastern and northern sides of the outer courtyard which were under the control of the Hindu devotees," The Indian Express reported.
Lastly, the Muslims, the court said, couldn't prove their exclusive right on the inner courtyard without any doubt. It said that the ASI report concluding that the mosque was built over another structure, which was not Islamic in nature, cannot be dismmised as mere conjectures.
Journalists stopped 500 metres away from UP CM's residence
According to an Economic Times reporter, media persons are being stopped at least 500 metres away from the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow.
13:46 (IST)
Mixed emotions in Ayodhya over landmark judgment as residents go about life as usual
Yogi Adityanath welcomes SC judgment on Ayodhya