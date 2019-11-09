Ayodhya case: Devendra Fadnavis says SC judgment will strengthen religious harmony, solidify belief in justice system

Mumbai: Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land title dispute case, saying the judgment will strengthen country's multilingual and inter-religious harmony.

"I welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court. It will strengthen our country's multilingual, inter-religious harmony. This verdict is going to solidify the general public's belief in the justice system," he told media persons.

"This verdict is not a victory or defeat for anyone. I thank the people of Maharashtra for accepting the verdict and maintaining peace, law and order in the state," added Fadnavis.

"For the future also, my request is that all religions and communities should readily accept this outcome. Everyone should contribute to maintaining peace and harmony. It is time to strengthen national unity and integrity," he said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to the Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

"The Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

It said that the possession of the inner and outer courtyard shall be handed over to the trust.

"Suitable plot of land measuring five-acre shall be handed over to the Sunni Waqf Board," said the apex court.