Avind Kejriwal asks Manohar Lal Khattar to maintain water supply to Delhi, urges L-G to take up matter with prime minister

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote a letter to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, requesting him to maintain the current level of water supply of the national capital.

Kejriwal has also written to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and has requested to persuade Haryana to continue the supply of same levels of water as it has been doing for last 22 years, the statement said. Kejriwal has stated in his letter that Delhi has been receiving 1,133 cusecs of water from Haryana since 1996, but recently the state contested Delhi's claim for the first time.

The statement said that the Supreme Court has directed Haryana to maintain the status quo till 21 May and added that if it reduces the water supply then it could lead to water shortage in Delhi.

Kejriwal also requested the lieutenant governor to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union water resources minister.