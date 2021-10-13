Avail e-Aadhaar in 10 minutes now; check steps to apply and download here

It can be accessed digitally at the official UIDAI websites - uidai.gov.in and eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

In India, Aadhaar card is an important identification document for every citizen not only for its government-related schemes but for financial services as well. This document is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which is linked with insurance policies, bank accounts, vehicles among others.

Aadhaar card contains specifics of the person’s name, gender, date of birth, photograph, and address. Unlike other documents, it is not safe to carry Aadhaar card everywhere but if you lose or misplace it, one can download an e- Aadhaar card instantly by verifying their identity on the UIDAI portal.

As per recent updates, an e-Aadhaar is equally valid like its physical copy for all purposes and needs. It can be accessed digitally at the official UIDAI websites - uidai.gov.in and eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. The first four letters of your name and the year of birth is the password of this e-Aadhaar, as per UIDAI.

Here are the steps to download e-Aadhaar:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option that appears in the ‘My Aadhaar’ section of the homepage

Step 3: Now, choose between Enrollment ID, Aadhar Number, and Virtual ID as the method for e-Aadhaar download

Step 4: Following this, enter the details of the selection and verify the CAPTCHA code

Step 5: An OTP will be sent to the registered phone number. Enter the OTP to verify the process

Step 6: After entering OTP, the person’s password-protected e-Aadhaar will be downloaded on his/her phone or laptop

As the name suggests, an e-Aadhaar is an electronic copy of your Aadhaar card. This card is protected by a password and is equally effective as its physical copy. Meanwhile, e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded from the UIDAI portal by using a 28-digit enrollment number along with the person’s full name and pin code or the 14-digit Aadhaar number along with personal details.