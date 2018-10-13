Autorickshaw driver robbed, arm lit on fire in Bengaluru's Viveknagar; search for two accused underway

Posing as passangers, unknown assailants robbed an auto rickshaw driver and set him on fire in Bengaluru's Ejipura Circle area.

A resident of Richmond Town, 30-year-old Mohammad Asif sustained burns to his left forearm, after two unknown assailants tried to rob him and later poured petrol on his hands and lit a match, The New Indian Express reported.

The Deccan Herald quoted police sources as saying that the suspects boarded his autorickshaw in the guise of passengers around 1 am on Friday. After the duo threatened Asif to hand over cash and valuables, he gave them his wallet, which contained Rs 500.

However, Asif followed them and later demanded the money back but they refused to do so. Asif got into a physical altercation with the muggers and managed to punch one of them. They took a bottle of petrol which they were carrying, poured it on him, lit a fire and fled.

"Before leaving, they took out a bottle of petrol they were already carrying and poured it on Asif’s hand and set it on fire. Asif managed to douse the fire. As per his statement, the two miscreants were aged between 25 and 30 and spoke in Tamil," police told The New Indian Express.

A case has been registered in the Viveknagar police station. The police suspects that the duo stole petrol from vehicles.