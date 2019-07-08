Auto strike in Maharashtra: Over 4 lakh drivers threaten to go off streets from midnight tonight; Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad among key cities to be hit

Autorickshaw drivers across Maharashtra have threatened to go on an indefinite statewide strike starting from Monday midnight. As per The Times of India’s report, the union leaders had previously issued a warning about the same on 9 June. The union leaders also claim to have sent a notice to the state government two weeks ago.

Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Drivers' Unions have called for a strike starting 12 am tonight over their demand of increase in fare among others. — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

The strike is likely to see at least four lakh autorickshaw drivers participate in it which will cause inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters.

Reports suggest that around 2.12 lakh autos will be off the roads during the strike in Mumbai which is expected to spread across other towns and cities of the state.

The publication quoted Shashank Rao, the leader of one of the biggest autorickshaw association, Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti, as saying, “It will be a major show of strength as all drivers are participating voluntarily.”

Through this strike, the protesters are demanding a ban on the services of Ola and Uber and hikes in fares. The strike is expected to be participated by unions from several parts of the state including Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Aurangabad.

Rao further said that the government was sent several notices and reminders in the past regarding the strike but there was no response from them on the list of demands mentioned by the union leaders.

He said that the government is not bothered about the welfare of the autorickshaw drivers and hence will be held responsible for the public inconvenience.

