Authorities impose restrictions in Srinagar to prevent Muharram processions; schools, colleges ordered to remain closed

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday imposed restrictions in Srinagar city to prevent a Muharram procession.

"Restrictions have been imposed in Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kralkhud, Shaheedgunj, Batmaloo, Karan Nagar, Ram Munshibagh, Shergarhi and Nehru Park," police said.

These restrictions are preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order, an officer said.

Srinagar District Magistrate also ordered all schools and colleges in the city to remain closed for the day.

Authorities have not allowed any 8th and 10th Muharram processions in Srinagar since 1989.

Muharram processions are taken out by Shia Muslims throughout the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad