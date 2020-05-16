You are here:
Auraiya UP Accident: 24 migrant labourers dead, 22 injured after two trucks collide; workers were travelling to Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal

India FP Staff May 16, 2020 14:01:22 IST

Twenty-four migrant labourers were killed after a truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, according to several media reports.

The incident, which occurred at 3.30 am, saw 22 more hurt, of which 15 were critically injured.

A truck carrying migrants collied with a lorry in UP's Auraiiya. ANI

Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh told ANI that most of these workers were travelling from Rajasthan to Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The workers were travelling in a truck carrying food packets, which collided with a DCM lorry. The injured were taken to a district hospital and were referred to Saifai PGI for further treatment.

"Honourable chief minister has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives. He has also directed that all the injured be provided medial care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," a statement from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office read, as reported by NDTV.

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also condoled the deaths of the migrants.

A spate of accidents involving migrant workers travelling home due to the coronavirus lockdown have been reported in recent weeks.

On 14 May, eight migrant labourers travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh were killed after the container  truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna.

On 9 May, five workers travelling home by truck were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district.

On 8 May, 16 workers sleeping on tracks were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district.

Special Shramik trains are being run to facilitate the return of migrant workers to their native states.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 14:01:22 IST



