AugustaWestland chopper case: ED moves Delhi court seeking cancellation of bail to Rajiv Saxena for not cooperating in probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday moved a Delhi court seeking bail cancellation of Rajiv Saxena, a middleman-turned-approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, for allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to Saxena and put up the matter for hearing on 18 July.

The court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AugustaWestland scam.

