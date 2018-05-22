AUCET results 2018: Andhra University Common Entrance Test result declared; check your grades on audua.in

Results of the Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2018 have been released by Andhra University in Vishakhapatnam. Candidates who appeared for the test may check their grades on the varsity's official website, audoa.in.

A report on News18 said the AUCET 2018 test was organised earlier this month on 13 May, 2018, for candidates seeking admission to various post-graduate courses being conducted by the Andhra University and its affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-2019.

A report on The Indian Express said 19,219 applicants had registered for AUCET this year, a recorded attendance of 88.80 percent. The exam was conducted at

The examination is conducted for admissions to various Science, Arts, Engineering and Law courses offered by the varsity. The exam was conducted at Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur, The Indian Express article added.

Here is how you can check your score:

- Go to the official website audoa.in.

- Click on the link for 'AUCET 2018'

- Enter relevant candidate information like roll numbers or hall ticket

- Download your results

- Print the result for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.