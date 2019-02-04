Attorney General KK Venugopal files contempt petition against Prashant Bhushan over tweet accusing govt of misleading SC

New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal Monday filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan for allegedly scandalising the court with his recent tweets on the appointment of former interim chief of CBI M Nageswara Rao.

The contempt petition refers to the February 1 tweets by Bhushan in which he allegedly said that the government appeared to have misled the apex court and perhaps submitted fabricated minutes of the meeting of the high-powered Selection Committee headed by the prime minister.

I have just confirmed personally from the Leader of Opposition Mr Kharge that no discussion or decision in HPC meet was taken re appt of Nageswara Rao as interim Director CBI.The govt appears to have misled the court and perhaps submitted fabricated minutes of the HPC meeting! https://t.co/MbEC5YLjkD — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 1, 2019

Venugopal, in his petition, said Bhushan had deliberately intended to cast aspersions on the integrity and honesty of the Attorney General who had placed the minutes of the meeting before the apex court during the 1 February hearing.

