Attorney General KK Venugopal files contempt petition against Prashant Bhushan over tweet accusing govt of misleading SC

India Press Trust of India Feb 04, 2019 21:09:20 IST

New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal Monday filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan for allegedly scandalising the court with his recent tweets on the appointment of former interim chief of CBI M Nageswara Rao.

The contempt petition refers to the February 1 tweets by Bhushan in which he allegedly said that the government appeared to have misled the apex court and perhaps submitted fabricated minutes of the meeting of the high-powered Selection Committee headed by the prime minister.

Venugopal, in his petition, said Bhushan had deliberately intended to cast aspersions on the integrity and honesty of the Attorney General who had placed the minutes of the meeting before the apex court during the 1 February hearing.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2019 21:09:20 IST

