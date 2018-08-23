Attack on Umar Khalid: Delhi court sends two accused to judicial custody till 6 September

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday sent the two attackers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid to judicial custody till 6 September, ANI reported.

On 21 August, the court had sent the two accused to a two-day police custody.

The attack happened on 13 August in front of the Constitution Club in the National Capital. The two men who were arrested on 20 August from Fatehabad in Haryana's Hisar district claimed that they were cow vigilantes who wanted to draw attention towards protection of cows.

The duo, Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal, told the police their aim was to disrupt the event 'Khauff se Azaadi' (Freedom from Fear) that was being held at the Constitution Club on 13 August.

In a video uploaded on Facebook on 15 August, they claimed the attack on Khalid was supposed to be an "Independence Day gift" to citizens.

As Dalal reached the Constitution Club, he found Khalid outside the venue and attacked him.

Dalal denied Khalid's allegations about the weapon being pointed at him. He told the police that the weapon dropped while he was fleeing the spot.

Another accused, Shahpur was present at the spot but did not attack Khalid.

With inputs from PTI