Atrocities against women: Protests, counter-protests planned by BJP, INDIA in Parliament tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage a demonstration against crimes against women in Rajasthan, West Bengal, and other states in front of the Gandhi statue on the grounds of the Parliament.

The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is also preparing to organise a protest over the Manipur tragedy and call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the House of Representatives and the discussion, as well as the suspension of all business, has been targeted by the BJP.

A second incident involving two tribal women being stripped naked, tormented, and beaten up in West Bengal led to a verbal exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress at the same time the recent Manipur video infuriated the nation.

According to BJP sources, there will be a protest by all BJP members in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament House, which would also include all central ministries.

In the meantime, the BJP will bring up the subject of crimes against women and Dalits in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

In protest of the violence against women in Bengal, BJP Bengal MPs earlier conducted a sit-in in front of the Gandhi statue on July 20.

While the Rajasthan BJP protested on July 21 in front of the Gandhi statue over the horrific murders that had occurred in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as well as the ongoing violence against women.

On Friday, the BJP launched an onslaught, criticising the Trinamool Congress- and Congress-ruled administrations in West Bengal and Rajasthan for their different track records.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee broke down in tears at a press conference, asking whether atrocities against women in these States would only get attention if there were viral videos recording such incidents.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat also highlighted similar crimes against women in Rajasthan in a separate press conference.

On the other hand the opposition is constantly demanding a discussion in the House regarding the Maniupur violence and the video that has gone viral in Manipur, the manner in which women were tortured there.

Moreover, Opposition parties have given notice to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, the second day of the Monsoon Session.

While in the Lok Sabha the Opposition parties have given notice under Rule 193, in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition have given notice under Rule 176 and Rule 267.

The government, in principle, has agreed to discuss the matter in Lok Sabha under Rule 193 and in Rajya Sabha under Rule 176.

Henceforth, floor leaders of the newly formed Opposition alliance the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will meet at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on July 24 to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House, the sources said on Saturday.

The leaders are likely to protest in front of the Gandhi statue on the Manipur issue.

The situation in Manipur dominated the proceedings of the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding the Centre to discuss the issue.

The Congress and opposition leaders are demanding a statement from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Friday faced adjournment for the day on the Manipur issue on Friday. Both Houses could not conduct any substantial business on Thursday and Friday as the Opposition MPs rejected the government’s proposal to have a short-duration discussion.

(With agency inputs)