The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMA) will declare the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) result on 4 May, according to the official website.

Once released, candidates can visit atmaaims.com to check and download their scorecard.

The online exam was held on 25 April in a single shift timing of 2 to 5 pm. The next ATMA exam is scheduled to be held on 30 May.

It was being expected that the association will release the result today (Friday, 30 April), but it will now be released on 4 May.

Once released, applicants can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.atmaaims.com on 4 May

Step 2: On the homepage, check and click on the result hyperlink

Step 3: Login using credentials

Step 4: A new page will open and the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your result, take a print out and save a copy for later use

ATMA is a single-window, home-based examination held for admission in post-graduate programmes like MBA, PGDM, MCA and other postgraduate courses. The entrance exam has been accepted by the Education Ministry as well as AICTE. Although the test is held at various centres across the country, currently it is being held through online mode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, ATMA scores have been accepted in Maharashtra too. The successful candidates are eligible to apply for MBA and MCA in Maharashtra Universities.

The next exam scheduled for 30 May will be held during the 2 to 5 pm slot. Candidates are advised to take mock tests before appearing for the exam.