ATMA 2021 admit card released at atmaaims.com; exam to be held on 14 February

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the upcoming ATMA 2021 examination on its official website. Candidates set to appear in the entrance exam are advised to visit the official site of AIMS ATMA at atmaaims.com and download their hall tickets by following the due procedure.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions or ATMA will be conducted in a remote-proctored mode this year, reported Hindustan Times. The exam is going to be held on 14 February from 2 to 5 pm. The results are likely to be out on 19 February.

Follow these steps to download the ATMA 2021 hall ticket online;

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIIMS ATMA at atmaaims.com

Step 2: Go to the candidate's login bar from the homepage

Step 3: Login to your account by selecting the exam date, entering your P ID and password in the given spaces

Step 4: Once you have successfully logged in, you will be able to see the call letter for ATMA 2021 on the screen

Step 5: View the admit card and check for any mistake in details

Step 6: Download the document and take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link to download the ATMA 2021 hall ticket.

According to an NDTV report, the ATMA 2021 is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission in various management programmes in business schools across the country. The candidates can get admitted to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses after qualifying in the ATMA exams.

Candidates will have to sit in a mock test ahead of the final ATMA 2021 test on 11 February. It is compulsory for all students to appear for the mock test.