ATMA 2021 admit card released at atmaaims.com; exam to be held on 14 February
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the upcoming ATMA 2021 examination on its official website
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the upcoming ATMA 2021 examination on its official website. Candidates set to appear in the entrance exam are advised to visit the official site of AIMS ATMA at atmaaims.com and download their hall tickets by following the due procedure.
The AIMS Test for Management Admissions or ATMA will be conducted in a remote-proctored mode this year, reported Hindustan Times. The exam is going to be held on 14 February from 2 to 5 pm. The results are likely to be out on 19 February.
Follow these steps to download the ATMA 2021 hall ticket online;
Step 1: Visit the official site of AIIMS ATMA at atmaaims.com
Step 2: Go to the candidate's login bar from the homepage
Step 3: Login to your account by selecting the exam date, entering your P ID and password in the given spaces
Step 4: Once you have successfully logged in, you will be able to see the call letter for ATMA 2021 on the screen
Step 5: View the admit card and check for any mistake in details
Step 6: Download the document and take a print out for future use
Here is the direct link to download the ATMA 2021 hall ticket.
According to an NDTV report, the ATMA 2021 is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission in various management programmes in business schools across the country. The candidates can get admitted to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses after qualifying in the ATMA exams.
Candidates will have to sit in a mock test ahead of the final ATMA 2021 test on 11 February. It is compulsory for all students to appear for the mock test.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
SSC releases CHSL 2021 tier 2 admit card on regional websites; exam slated for 14 February
Candidates who cleared the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam are advised to visit the website and download their SSC CHSL Tier 2 hall tickets
Union Budget 2021: Over 15,000 schools to include all components of NEP; funds for KVs, mid-day meals hiked
The funds for the Kendriya Vidyalayas saw an increase as the schools have been issued Rs 6,800 crore for the upcoming financial year compared to the Rs 5,516 crore last year
Union Budget 2021: Govt needs to emphasise skill development in education policy to support economy
The education sector is undoubtedly at the cusp of an exciting phase with policy push and technological advancements.