ATMA 2020: Online entrance exam to be held on 7 Aug, admit card released today at atmaaims.com

ATMA 2020: The Association of Indian Management Schools on Thursday released the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2020 admit card. Candidates can check the official website — atmaaims.com — for the admit card.

The admission test will be conducted on online mode this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hindustan Times reported. The decision of holding the exam online has been taken keeping safety of students in mind.

The national-level test is conducted for admission to various MBA courses in business schools across the country.

As per the AIMA website, ATMA will be conducted on 7 August. Applicants will have to undergo a mandatory demo test from home.

Candidates will have to login through their ID and password at atmaaims.com for a demo link test. The demo link will be deactivated at 11 pm on 6 August. Here's a direct link for demo test — atmaaims.com/login.

Applicants will have to check whether their admit cards mention their name, roll number, photograph and signature, exam day instructions. The last date to download the hall ticket is 7 August, says a report by Careers 360.

The result of ATMA exam 2020 will be declared on 12 August.

Steps to download ATMA 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the top right corner, press on the Candidate Login tab

Step 3: Enter credentials such as ID and password to log in

Step 4: The admit card will be available on screen. Download and take a print out of it.