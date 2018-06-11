You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Atal Bihari Vajpayee suffering from kidney issues and is undergoing dialysis, says AIIMS

India PTI Jun 11, 2018 22:24:56 IST

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long, was admitted to AIIMS on Monday following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues and was undergoing dialysis, hospital sources said.

Earlier, the hospital said that he was admitted for routine check-up and investigations and that his condition was stable. "He was admitted with complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues. He is in the ICU and undergoing dialysis," a source at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

File image of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PTI

File image of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PTI

A team of doctors under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria are conducting tests on the 93-year-old leader, a statement from the hospital said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP patriarch at the hospital.

Modi met the doctors and enquired about the well-being of Vajpayee. He also met his family members, according to an official statement. The prime minister spent nearly 50 minutes at the hospital, the official statement added.

BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Health Minister JP Nadda were among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader.

A BJP statement had said that the leader was admitted for routine check-up and investigations on doctors' advice.

The BJP stalwart was the prime minister between 1998 and 2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 22:24 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores