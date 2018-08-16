Atal Bihari Vajpayee health: Former prime minister's lungs not in good condition, pneumonia on both sides, say sources

New Delhi: The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains critical and he continues to be on advanced life-support system, sources said.

"Both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. He is critical," a source said on Thursday.

The 93-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. "Unfortunately, his condition has worsened. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," the AIIMS had said in the statement on Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on Wednesday evening to inquire about the condition of Vajpayee. Modi reached the hospital around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.

After Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit. Later on Wednesday night, several leaders and ministers including Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Shahnawaz Hussain visited the hospital. Earlier, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani had visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.