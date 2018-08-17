Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral at Smriti Sthal at 4 pm: Traffic restrictions in Delhi, several roads to be shut

There are many changes in the way traffic will flow in Delhi today. Several roads in the national capital will be closed for the public in view of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral, the Delhi Traffic Police has said. Vajpayee's last remains will be taken to the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party office around 9 am.

Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm.

Some of the roads that will be closed from 8 am are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road. DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed, the traffic police said.

Delhi Traffic Police also tweeted a list of traffic restrictions in the city today:

Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi. Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road. Traffic will not be allowed on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shanti Van and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

The north part of the city can also be accessed via Connaught Place, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Lahori Gate Chowk and SP Mukherjee Marg. The same roads can be taken to reach south Delhi.

The body of the BJP veteran is kept at his official residence at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg. BJP chief Amit Shah said people can pay their homage to the departed leader at his residence from 7.30 am to 8.30 am on Friday. People have also be advised to leave their cars at home and use the Delhi Metro if possible.

The body would then be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am, he told reporters outside the late leader's residence. The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at 4 pm, Shah said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has a tough job at their hands especially as the National Capital is expected to be flooded with chief ministers and other leaders coming in to pay their last respects. A number of chief ministers, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Bihar's Nitish Kumar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Sushma Swaraj were some of the leaders who came to AIIMS to get one last glimpse of the poet politician.

Vajpayee passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here this evening after a prolonged illness.