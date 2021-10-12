Speaking at the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Prime Minister said similar incidents are seen differently by some people as they describe human rights keeping their own interests in mind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday through video conferencing. Modi said that NHRC plays an important role in the nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra were also present during the event.

The NHRC is a statutory body that was constituted on 12 October, 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights Act for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

'Selective interpretation of human rights': Modi makes strong comments at NHRC event

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday slammed those who engage in "selective interpretation" of human rights and look at its violation with an eye on political loss and gains, saying such conduct is harmful to these rights as well as democracy.

Some even try to dent the country's image in the name of human rights violation, and people should beware of them, he said.

NHRC chief Justice Mishra, who was also in attendance, echoed the sentiment and said that it was becoming a norm to accuse India of human rights violations at the behest of international forces.

"India is one of the strongest democratic forces today and that credit goes to the citizens and leadership....It is now a norm to accuse India of human rights violation at the behest of international forces," said Justice Mishra as per Bar and Bench

Home Minister Shah, who was also present at the event said that Modi's government has been relentlessly working for the welfare of poor, backwards and deprived sections of society, thereby protecting their human rights.

Shah also appreciated the work being carried out by the rights body for creating awareness among people of the country about their human rights over the last 28 years of its existence.

The home minister said the NHRC, since its inception, has disposed of 20 lakh cases and awarded Rs 205 crore compensation to scores of people for violation of human rights, which is commendable.

Why does this matter?

Though the prime minister did not name any person or organisation, the ruling BJP has been critical of a section of human rights groups, including those with a global presence, for allegedly highlighting cases of human rights violations 'selectively and in a one-sided manner' to target the government.

Last year, one such international agency Amnesty shut its India operations alleging 'witch-hunt' by the government following investigation into its funding sources. The government agencies, however, maintained that Amnesty India was obtaining foreign remittances in an illegal manner.

Amnesty had released multiple reports critical of the government's handling of Delhi riots in February 2020 and in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The authorities have termed its assessment "lopsided, biased and malicious".

Modi, Shah laud own initiatives, say govt protected policies protected human rights

In his speech, the prime minister cited a number of measures taken by his government to deliver basic needs like toilets, cooking gas, electricity and homes to the poor and said this gives rise to their aspirations and make them more aware of their rights.

He said by making a law against 'triple talaq', his government has bestowed new rights on Muslim women. The prime minister also spoke of the measures like 26-week maternity leave and a more stringent law for rape to highlight his dispensation's empowerment of women.

Modi said freedom struggle and India's history are a big source of inspiration and values for human rights.

The home minister said a government with an absolute majority was formed at the Centre for the first time in a long period in 2014 and since then it has been doing welfare work for the poor and deprived sections.

He said that after the Narendra Modi government came to power, 10 crore families were given toilets, thereby protecting the human rights of women, girls and all others.

Four crore families were given electricity connections, which is helpful for the old and children alike, 13 crore families were provided clean cooking gas connections that have helped in saving women and others from various diseases, he said.

Shah said the central government has built two crore houses for the poor while five crores more houses will be built soon.

Seven crore people were given financial assistance by the central government directly to their bank accounts, which were opened for the first time.

Shah said the Centre has launched an ambitious scheme to provide potable water to every household in the country and two crore families will be given clean water through pipes soon, thereby protecting their basic human rights.

