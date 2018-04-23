You are here:
At least seven injured as Delhi Metro girder for construction of foot-over bridge collapses in Ghaziabad

India FP Staff Apr 23, 2018 17:08:18 IST

At least seven people were injured after a steel girder, which was being used by the Delhi Metro for the construction of a foot-over bridge, collapsed in Ghaziabad on Monday, authorities said

According to NDTV, a car and an auto-rickshaw were crushed after the girder fell on them. The report adds that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed that a few injuries were reported in the incident at a foot-over bridge in Mohan Nagar. "We are verifying more details," the DMRC official said.

"The chief project manager and general manager/safety of DMRC have reached the site to take stock of the situation," he said.

According to Hindustan Times, one of the injured persons was identified as Mohammad Wahid, who was driving several passengers from Meerut to Delhi in his cab. “Three passengers sustained injuries, and my car was also damaged,” he said.

The bridge was being built for the upcoming Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of the network. The 9.41-km metro extension is proposed to have eight stations in Ghaziabad-Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, river Hindon and the New Bus stand.

With inputs from agencies


