At least 6 Assam police personnel killed, over 50 injured as border tensions with Mizoram flare up

Six personnel of the Assam Police died "defending the constitutional boundary" of the state at the Mizoram border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, in an ugly turn to a festering border dispute between the two northeastern states.

According to local media reports, 50 Assam police personnel were admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of @assampolice have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

Tension flared along the border after eight farmers' huts were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The incident happened a day after a meeting of chief ministers of northeastern states chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong, during which the border issue was raised.

Eight Mizo farm huts set on fire

Mizoram Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range), Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, told PTI that at least eight unoccupied farm huts near Aitlang stream in the trouble-torn area were torched around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

He said these belonged to farmers from Vairengte, the nearest border village from Assam.

Complaints have been lodged by owners of the huts at Vairengte police station and investigation is underway, Khiangte said.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The situation along the Mizoram-Assam border has been on the boil since June-end when Assam Police allegedly took control over an area known as 'Aitlang hnar' about 5 km from Vairengte, accusing the neighbouring state of encroaching on its territory.

Several crops and betel nut trees belonging to a Mizoram farmer were also reportedly damaged during the "eviction drive", as claimed by Assam Police and officials at Buarchep near Phainuam village, on 10 July.

On the same day, a grenade was allegedly hurled on an Assam government team visiting the border by unknown people.

Both the states have been blaming each other for two back-to-back explosions across the border in the early hours of 11 July.

CM of both states seek Amit Shah's intervention

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had raised the border issue during the meeting with his counterparts from other northeastern states on Sunday, officials said.

He informed the home minister that border disputes among states of the region is a legacy issue of the colonial era, they said.

Zoramthanga had also said that large tracts of land claimed by Assam to be within its constitutional boundary have been used for collection of forest produce and cultivation for more than 100 years by the people of Mizoram.

The chief minister took to Twitter and posted a video of a mob clashing with the police at the Assam-Mizoram border.

In another tweet, he said that a couple on their way back to Mizoram from Cachar were "manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons".

Innoncent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?@dccachar @cacharpolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/J9c20gzMZQ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji, Kolasib (Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest."

Honble ⁦@ZoramthangaCM⁩ ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/72CWWiJGf3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

Zoramthanga, however, shot back, "As discussed I kindly urge that Assam Police be instructed to withdraw from Vairengte for the safety of civilians".

Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police. https://t.co/SrAdH7f7rv — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km-long inter-state border with Assam.

With inputs from PTI