At least 50 school students in Jharkhand fall ill due to food poisoning after eating 'prasad'

India Press Trust of India Feb 10, 2019 20:50:29 IST

Lohardaga: At least 50 school students fell after eating 'prasad' in Lohardaga district on Sunday, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said.

Representational image. Reuters

The students of the school at Ita village in the age group of 6-7 year had 'prasad' after Saraswati puja.

According to Dr Kumar, the children of the school started vomiting after taking 'bundi' and have been admitted to the Sadar hospital.

"All of them are out of danger," he said, adding they suffered food poisoning.

Meanwhile, a teacher of the school, said the school authorities would look into the incident.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 20:50:29 IST

