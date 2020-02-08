At least 2 dead, 11 injured in Punjab's Tarn Taran district after firecrackers carried on tractor trolley explode

At least two people died in Punjab's Tarn Taran after firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during a 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village.

The explosion took place when sparks from the crackers landed on a tractor-trolley where the fireworks were stacked, people at the procession said.

"Two people were killed and 11 injured in the explosion," Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said.

Soon after the incident, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot put out a statement on Twitter saying —

Deeply saddened to know many people have lost lives in a firecracker explosion near a village in #Tarntaran district, #Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 8, 2020

With inputs from PTI

