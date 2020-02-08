You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

At least 2 dead, 11 injured in Punjab's Tarn Taran district after firecrackers carried on tractor trolley explode

India FP Staff Feb 08, 2020 19:14:23 IST

  • At least two people died in Punjab's Tarn Taran after firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during a 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village

  • The explosion took place when sparks from the crackers landed on a tractor-trolley where the fireworks were stacked, people at the procession said

  • 'Two people were killed and 11 injured in the explosion,' Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said

At least two people died in Punjab's Tarn Taran after firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during a 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village.

The explosion took place when sparks from the crackers landed on a tractor-trolley where the fireworks were stacked, people at the procession said.

"Two people were killed and 11 injured in the explosion," Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya said.

Soon after the incident, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot put out a statement on Twitter saying —

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 19:14:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores