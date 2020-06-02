You are here:
At least 19 dead, two others seriously injured in Assam's Barak Valley as incessant rain triggers landslides

India Press Trust of India Jun 02, 2020 15:47:31 IST

Guwahati: At least 19 people were killed and two others seriously injured in landslides triggered by incessant rains in south Assam's Barak valley districts of Hailkandi, Karimganj and Cachar on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Seven people, including two children and a woman,were killed and two others seriously injured in a landslide that hit a tin house at Mohanpur area near Bolobabazar in Hailkandi district around 6 am, said a spokesman of the district administration. The injured were rushed to the SK Civil Hospital at district headquarters Hailakandi.

Heavy rains triggered landslides in Assam. ANI

In neighbouring Karimganj district, five family members, including a woman and three children, were killed in another landslide at Karimpur around 3.30 am, said district Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna. In Cachar district, seven people were killed by  landslides at Kolapur village of Jaypur, police officials said.

SDRF personnel have rushed to the three landslide sites and recovered the bodies, officials added.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the landslides.

State Minister Parimal Suklavaidya, who was in Hailakandi town to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation, has directed district authorities to immediately send their reports on the landslide to the government for payment of Rs Four lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 15:47:31 IST



